The Bottom of the Padres' Lineup is Better Than the Top
Surprisingly, the bottom of the San Diego Padres' lineup has performed better than the top and middle of the lineup. Entering Wednesday's game, the last three players in the lineup lead the team with a .266 batting average. The middle of the lineup is just slightly below with a .264 average, while the top of the lineup is the furthest behind with a .231 average.
The bottom of the lineup, which often utilizes Jackson Merrill, Tyler Wade, Graham Pauley and Luis Campusano, has been the most consistent for the team so far. The middle of the lineup, which typically features Ha-Seong Kim, Jurickson Profar and Manny Machado (who is currently on paternity leave), has also been solid.
“Good offenses get contributions throughout the lineup,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said, via Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “The top of our lineup has produced. However, it’s a challenge for one through nine to always be firing at the same time. But if you know you’re gonna get contributions throughout the lineup, that’s what healthy clubs do.”
The primary concern is the low average from the top three batters. Xander Bogaerts has notably gotten off to a slower start than expected as the only batter consistently in the lineup hitting below .200. Bogaerts' average is .198 entering Wednesday. Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jake Cronenworth, also in the top of the lineup, have two of the team's better averages at .270 and .264, but they still have had the lowest average as a trio.
Meanwhile, the rookie Merrill leads the lineup with the only average above .300 at .329. He even ranks first in batting average on the road at .467, and 10th overall in MLB. Campusano follows in second with a .288 average and Profar is third with a .275 average.
While it's great to see the bottom of the lineup doing well, no team has made the playoffs with the bottom of the lineup leading the team in batting average. San Diego will need the top of their lineup to step up to improve their odds at contending.