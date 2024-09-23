Parker Meadows's Tigers Teammates Amazed By Replay of Home-Run Robbery
The Detroit Tigers continued one of the most improbable late-season runs in Major League Baseball history on Sunday by surviving the Baltimore Orioles, 4-3. At one point Detroit was 55-63 on the year and back on August 22 they were 62-66 and 9.5 games out of a Wild Card spot. The torrid 27-11 stretch has moved them into all the way past the free-falling Minnesota Twins and level with the similarly disintegrating Kansas City Royals.
Young centerfielder Parker Meadows has been one of the catalysts for the run, doing nothing but play impactiful baseball since returning from the minor leagues. In addition to providing a spark at the top of the lineup, the 6-foot-5 speedster has played tremendous defense.
His latest escapade—a game-saving home run robbery in the sixth inning on Saturday—saw him climb the fence in deep right-center and take away a two-run bomb from Orioles' Colton Cowser.
Once returning to the dugout, Meadows and his teammates gathered around the ol' tablet to enjoy the dopamine hit of several replays. You could say that a few minds were blown.
Jason Benetti mentioned something similar on the telecast but this little vignette is a perfect encapsulation of the improbably run. A bunch of players in their first or second year in the league locked in, astounded what one of their teammates has just done. Something borderline unbelievable that they've grown accustomed to believing.