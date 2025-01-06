Peter Seidler's Widow Releases Statement After Suing Brothers for Control of Padres
Monday, Sheel Seidler, widow of late Padres owner Peter Seidler, filed suit in Texas to attempt to claim control of the franchise from Bob and Matt Seidler—the brothers of Peter—alleging breach of fiduciary duty and fraud against the pair.
The lawsuit was first reported on by Sportico's Eben Novy-Williams and Daniel Libitt, also revealing allegations of racist communications toward Sheel by Bob's wife. Within, Sheel claims that Peter suggested he wanted his wife to have control of the franchise, and then their children before he died.
Seidler released a statement on social media as well, addressed to Padres fans that reads as folows:
Earlier today, I filed a complaint against Matthew Seidler and Robert Seidler to protect my family and to continue to carry out Peter's legacy. Aside from our three wonderful children, and our marriage, there was nothing Peter and I valued more than the opportunity to serve as stewards of this extraordinary franchise. For more than a decade, we put our heart and soul into its success, and those who saw our shared commitment up close know it was a true partnership every step of the way. And so, as the holder of the largest individual ownership stake in the San Diego Padres, and the sole beneficiary of the Seidler Trusts, which possess exclusive rights with respect to control of the franchise, I am seeking to be named the control person for the Padres.
The complaint alleges claims against Matthew and Robert for breaches of fiduciary duty and fraud. I would urge anyone who is interested in the details to read the full complaint.
This was not a decision I made lightly. During this difficult period, I have done everything in my power to avoid unwanted distractions and resolve the matter privately. I have focused on supporting the work of the many dedicated professionals within the Padres organization, as well as the incredible players we have the privilege of watching nearly every day throughout the season. I made this decision as a very last resort, but I am confident it is the right one, and the best way to protect the Padres franchise and ensure the vision that Peter and I shared for the team will continue.
For the past 13 years, you the Padres fans - the best and most passionate in baseball—and the San Diego community have shown such incredible kindness to me, our children, and, of course, Peter. While the children and I feel Peter's absence every day, our collective devotion to this team is stronger than ever. Peter and I always planned, one day. to leave the team to the children. That remains my steadfast commitment. In the meantime, it is my intention to build upon the many recent successes, investing in both the short-term and long-term future of the franchise, and ensuring our dream of multiple championships is fulfilled.
I do not wish to litigate this matter in public, but rest assured I will do what it takes to protect my children, Peter's legacy, and this remarkable ball club. I look forward to a quick resolution so that we can—together—continue the work ahead.
Peter was a part of the group that acquired the organization in 2012 and became a rallying icon in autumn after his death as the Padres battled deep into the NLDS.