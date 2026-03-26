Phillies’ Alec Bohm Sues Parents for Mismanaging Finances

While the baseball world celebrated Opening Day, Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm made news off the field.

Bohm filed a lawsuit against his parents on Wednesday in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, alleging they mismanaged his finances. He is seeking a judgment of at least $3 million.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Bohm claims in his suit that his parents, Daniel and Lisa Bohm, “Used several limited liability companies to funnel money from his personal financial accounts, which they then ‘converted to their own use.’”

Bohm’s parents released the following statement through their attorney in response to the lawsuit:

Mr. and Mrs. Bohm love their son very much and have always acted in his best interests, both personally and professionally and still do so to this day,” said Robert Eckard, the pair’s attorney. “They are deeply saddened by the allegations made against them in this lawsuit and the sensational false narrative painted here, which they believe are entirely without merit.

Bohm claims the situation began in 2019 when his parents created two LLCs to hold the assets he earned playing professional baseball. The Phillies selected Bohm with the third overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft and received a signing bonus of $5.85 million. He made his debut with the club in 2020.

The lawsuit claims Bohm’s parents told him they needed to take a 10% interest in the LLCs they created to act as “representatives of his interests,” but that he would retain everything they contained. They then allegedly gained access to all of Bohm’s personal financial accounts and transferred much of it to the LLCs, which they controlled.

In 2024, the parents allegedly set up two more LLCs when Bohm became interested in purchasing real estate. They then allegedly “periodically mentioned the cost of certain property-related liabilities,” but Bohm believes his parents overstated the cost.

In January, Bohm asked his parents to give him information about his holdings, including statements and login information. Rather than do that, his parents decided to “engage counsel,” who provided scant information. Bohm’s parents later told him they would bill him for “all the time they spent to administer Alec’s affairs” for $50 per hour.

In addition to a financial settlement, the lawsuit seeks to give Bohm control of all LLCs involved and require Bohm’s parents to have an accountant determine the cost of damages he sustained.

Bohm is making $10.2 million this season after coming to an agreement with the Phillies that avoided arbitration. He is set to become a free agent after the season.

He played in the team’s 5-3 Opening Day win over the Rangers on Wednesday as news of the lawsuit broke. He finished the contest 1-for-3, with a walk and a three-run home run.

THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE BOHM! pic.twitter.com/Yx7NF9WjIl — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 26, 2026

Bohm entered the season with a career slashline of .279/.328/.415, 70 home runs, 395 RBIs, a wRC+ of 103 and 9.3 fWAR in six seasons. He faces a key year as he moves toward free agency next winter.

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