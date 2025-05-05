Phillies’ Bryce Harper Vents Frustrations Amid Tough Stretch at the Plate
Bryce Harper enjoyed a two-hit day, including his first home run in 13 games, in the Philadelphia Phillies' 11–9 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday. It was a day to build on for Harper, who was mired in a 4-for-24 slump entering Sunday's game.
And even though Harper's day was a positive, the Phillies slugger took some time to vent some frustrations about the tough stretch at the dish while speaking to reporters postgame.
"I'm just frustrated on a bigger level," Harper said. "Just want to come through for the team and play well. And obviously, I've been through ruts in my career and gone through ups and downs. And, worse than what I'm on right now. But, just frustrated for the fans, frustrated for my team."
Adding to Harper's frustrations is the fact that he had a chance to win the game in the bottom of the 10th inning. With two runners on, one out, and the Phillies trailing by two, Harper swung through a fastball from Diamondbacks lefthander Jalen Beeks, then flied out on the second pitch of the at-bat, another fastball in the zone.
"Even that last moment right there against [Jalen] Beeks, just not coming through—was super frustrated for that. So, I just want to play better. Got to play better. Take better at-bats and all that kind of stuff. So just got to be a better ballplayer."
Through 34 games played, Harper, a two-time National League MVP, owns a .786 OPS, just a tick higher than his career-worst .768 mark during the 2014 season. Despite the poor overall numbers, Harper was his usual productive self before the brutal slump to end April and begin May. Harper is still hitting the ball hard and displaying a patient eye at the plate, both good signs for the Phillies star.
And even though Harper is frustrated, he's confident he'll break out of the slump.
"Obviously, I'm not where I want to be," Harper said. "Like I said, I've gone through stretches like this in my career. It's going to happen. I'll come back out of it and be totally fine. But it's just a frustrating moment, just not being able to come through. And realizing I got to be better for my teammates and the fans and they expect that.
"This organization expects that. So, I think I hold myself to a really high standard and my teammates do as well and everybody else. So I got to be better."