Phillies Fall for Oldest Trick in the Little League Playbook

It was a rough Monday night for the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park as the Nationals breezed into town and handed out a 13-2 drubbing. That makes three losses in four games to start the year for the Phillies, which is both a relatively minor setback and not at all what they wanted as they enter the year as perceived contenders.

Things got spinning out of control right from the jump as the Nationals batted around in the first inning while pushing across four runs. Phillies manager Rob Thomson was disqualified from sticking around to watch it get worse after being ejected following a controversial play at first base.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson got ejected because the umpires let the Nationals runner go back to third base after the call at first was overturned, even though he was tagged out pic.twitter.com/ZxjddgPhG4 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 30, 2026

It didn't get better from there as the Nationals tacked on one run in the second and two in the third, putting things out of reach. The big lead offered them an opportunity to work on some stuff and they did just that, including a slick first-and-third play in the sixth inning that somehow fooled the Phillies and resulted in yet another run.

The Phillies just feel for the first and third little league stolen base trick 😭 pic.twitter.com/Xg17ltuoly — Captain (@El_Troll_SZN) March 31, 2026

This classic bit can be seen at every Little League in the country on every available chance and seems to work at least 90 percent of the time at that level. It's a much lower percentage play in the big leagues but that just makes it even more satisfying when it results in a free run.

Through four games the Phillies have scored 14 total runs, just one more than they surrendered on Monday night. It's not the sprint out of the gates they expected but it's not even April. The good news is that there's more than enough time to get things moving in the right direction and this baserunning stunt likely won't work on them again over the next six months.

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