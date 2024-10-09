Phillies' Radio Call of Pete Alonso’s HR Included Lame Complaint About Bat Flip
The New York Mets took down the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night, 7-2, to take a 2-1 lead in their NLDS. Pete Alonso was a big reason why, recording two RBI on the evening, and the first came in the form of a solo home run in the second inning that got the Mets going. The way he flipped his bat after carrying it down the first base line rubbed some people the wrong way, though.
Kevin Stocker and Larry Andersen are the Phillies' radio broadcasters for road games and they made it immediately clear they weren't fans of Alonso's celebration. The Mets slugger had barely started his home run trot when the announcers started their criticism.
"A massive bat flip from Pete Alonso. Three-quarters of the way down the line to first base," Stocker said.
"A bat flip is just a ridiculous thing," Andersen stated.
It shouldn't come as a surprise that the Philadelphia radio broadcast will have a bit of a Phillies slant to the commentary. However, bat flips have become an accepted part of the game and Alonso's wasn't even that much compared to what we've seen even in these playoffs, much less over the last few years.
The Phillies will aim to extend the series and even things up on Wednesday night, with first pitch at 5:08 p.m. ET at Citi Field.