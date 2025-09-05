Inside The Phillies

Outfielder Harrison Bader has been a Fantastic Fit for the Phillies

Since being acquired at the trade deadline, veteran Harrison Bader has provided great play and leadership in the clubhouse for Philadelphia

Ryan Boman

Sep 1, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader (2) hits a one run double during the sixth inning of their game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, September 1, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
When the Philadelphia Phillies acquired outfielder Harrison Bader at the trade deadline, they knew what they were getting. A former gold glover and clutch hitter with speed, he had all the tools that would allow manager Rob Thomson a little more versatility with his lineup card.

What they weren't counting on was the numbers that Bader has put up thus far, and they didn't know how well he would mesh the clubhouse. All those questions have been answered now, as Bader's charisma and can-do attitude have endeared him to his fellow Phillies.

In 27 games with the Phillies, the 31-year-old veteran is hitting .310 with an .855 OPS. And over his past 13 games? He's gone off, hitting .442 (19-for-43) with seven extra-base hits. That's definitely kept him in the good graces of his manager, who praised his approach to the game.

"I love him; I love him," Rob Thomson said. "He's a very confident person, but he's a good person -- it's not phony or fake or anything like that."

His teammates share the same sentiment as their manager; they have quickly bonded with Bader.

"I could say a lot of things," said outfielder Brandon Marsh. "Energy. A heck of an at-bat every single time. Gold Glove defense. Good teammate, on and off the field. He’s been huge for this club. And he’s going to continue to be big for us."

Bader has Embraced the Team and the City

Harrison Bader in Phillies dugout
Aug 9, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader (2) is greeted in the dugout after scoring during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

For Bader, it's not only an opportunity to play on a winning team. He's found his comfort zone in the City of Brotherly Love after bouncing around for a few seasons. Originally a Gold Glove outfielder for the Cardinals, he's had stints with the Yankees, Reds, Mets, and Twins since departing St. Louis in 2022. But since being acquired at the trade deadline, Bader has been a perfect fit in Philly.

“I think the number one thing when you get traded is just to let your game speak for itself, Bader said, while he was mic’d up on Sunday Night Baseball. "You know? It’s very easy to get caught up in a lot of the noise, playoff race, fitting into a clubhouse, but honestly, the game in between the lines is all that has to matter in there."

"Just playing my game, working, being a good teammate, it all circulates around playing the game the right way. So I’m just trying to do that and make the manager and my teammates happy with my play, and that’s all there is to it.”

