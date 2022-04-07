Report: Minnesota Twins, San Diego Padres Strike Deal Headlined by Chris Paddack, Taylor Rogers

The Minnesota Twins and San Diego Padres struck a deal on Thursday that would send right-handed pitcher Chris Paddack and reliever Emilio Pagan to the Twins in exchange for All-Star reliever Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker.

The trade received some traction on late Wednesday night, but did not come to fruition until Thursday morning, Major League Baseball's Opening Day.

Paddack, who is seen as a work-in-progress, but has flashed major potential at times, posted a mediocre 5.07 ERA across 22 starts in 2021, but his 3.78 FIP suggested a different story.

The disparity between Paddack's ERA and FIP (1.29) ranks up there with one of the largest in the majors, just slightly above Phillies Aaron Nola's 1.26.

There's hope that both pitchers will turn it around in 2022, and many will be watching this deal intently, as folks around the industry have begun to question the Padres ability to develop pitching talent of late.

In 2021, Rogers pitched to All Star-caliber numbers, including a 3.35 ERA (2.13 FIP), a 13.2 K/9, and just a 1.8 BB/9 in 40.1 innings. The Padres hope the success the 31-year-old reliever found last season is able to continue in San Diego.

A change of scenery is always nice for a struggling arm, and the Padres didn't make out too bad on the return here. Looks like a win on both sides, for the time being.

