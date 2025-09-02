The Philadelphia Phillies are Unfazed by Baseball's Winningest Team
In 2025, most teams have dreaded seeing the Milwaukee Brewers on their schedule... and for good reason. The Brew Crew currently has the best record in Major League Baseball at 85-54. But that hasn't fazed the Philadelphia Phillies, who have found some success against the NL Central opponent.
Following their 10-8 win on Monday, Philadelphia is now 80-58, just 4 1/2 games off the Brewers' pace at the top of the National League. The Phils lead the New York Mets in the NL East by six games as they come down the stretch. Following the shootout win over the Brewers, manager Rob Thomson acknowledged the resiliency of his club after they battled back with a ninth-inning rally.
“We just kept battling back, it was back and forth,” Thomson said. “It was almost like a playoff feel to it.”
Brandon Marsh discussed how big a victory it was for him and his team, especially starting off with a series-opening win against a potential playoff opponent.
Huge,” said Brandon Marsh. “Today was a big test for us, just getting in a little late, playing a really good team over there. It was a huge game for us, you know, coming in here and taking one in this atmosphere in this ballpark. We've just got to carry that into Wednesday."
What's Next for the Phillies?
The Phillies have a day off on Tuesday, but they will resume their series with the Brewers on Wednesday. Following that, they begin a three-game set against the Miami Marlins, beginning on Sept 5. Their magic number for them to clinch the East Division now stands at 19. The two teams face off just one more time this season, Sept 8-11, when they play a three-game series at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park.
The division title notwithstanding, Thomson would still love to see his team eventually catch Milwaukee and claim the number-one slot in the National League Playoffs.
“That's our goal,” Thomson said. “Who knows what's going to happen, but that's our goal to have the best record in baseball.”