Bats Stay Frigid as Philadelphia Phillies Drop Series to Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies' offense once again disappeared on Wednesday night, in the wake of what ended up being a second consecutive winnable game. They've scored just four runs in their last two contests, and are surely feeling the effects of continuing on without their reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper.

Among the doom and gloom, the Phillies managed to strike first in this one, as Rhys Hoskins mashed a solo shot that just managed to stay fair, ringing off the left field foul pole.

They claimed the lead in the bottom of the third, but wouldn't manage to hold it, as Ranger Suárez made his way back out onto the bump.

Matt Olson, who has haunted the Phillies of late, led off the fourth inning with his second double of the day, and his 31st on the season. A single from William Contreras plated Olson, and a could-have-been double play off the bat of Adam Duvall instead plated Marcell Ozuna, who had previously walked.

Suárez was solid on Wednesday, and his pitching line likely doesn't do him justice. He battled his command through six two-run innings, but was given a slightly too-long leash. After allowing a solo shot to Adam Duvall in the top of the seventh, he stayed in to face old friend Phil Gosselin, who singled.

Suárez would exit the game after 6.2 innings, only then to have a wild pitch from José Alvarado and single from Michael Harris II plate what was Suárez's fourth earned run of the night.

That lone solo shot, unfortunately, was the solitary run the Phillies would muster, as the Braves would go on to put up four unanswered runs, sealing their victory.

But things weren't all bad. Both Darick Hall AND Mark Appel made their long-awaited MLB debuts on Wednesday night. Hall had some hard hits, all of which found gloves. Appel pitched a scoreless ninth inning, topping out at 97 mph, and showcasing his keen ability to manipulate groundball contact.

It was a bittersweet night that ultimately resulted in another loss. The Phillies are 39-37, and will hope to salvage a win against Ian Anderson and the Braves Thursday night.

