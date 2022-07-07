Hall Powers Philadelphia Phillies to Series Victory Over the Nationals

After trouncing the Washington Nationals on Tuesday and falling flat on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies won a simple, comfortable game on Thursday afternoon to secure a series victory against the Nationals.

Bailey Falter started and pitched four innings, allowing two runs. He didn't look particularly sharp, but he got the job done and kept the Phillies in the ballgame.

Philadelphia entered their half of the third down 2-0, after stranding runners on base in each of the first two innings. This time, they were finally able to capitalize, as Rhys Hoskins walked, Nick Castellanos singled him over to second, and Darick Hall drove him home with a long double off the center field fence.

Castellanos reached third on Hall's hit and scored one batter later on a sac fly from J.T. Realmuto.

Didi Gregorius came up next and smacked a triple off the scoreboard in right field, plating Hall. Gregorius benefitted from Juan Soto's poor defense — a stronger fielder likely would have caught that ball — but it was nice to see such a play go the Phillies way this time. Odúbel Herrera misplayed a similar ball on Wednesday, and it resulted in the Nationals scoring the game-winning run.

Philadelphia took the lead, and they would not relinquish it for the rest of the day. The bullpen pitched well, going five innings, striking out six, and allowing just one run.

Nick Nelson threw two solid innings, and José Alvarado impressed in the seventh, striking out Juan Soto, Josh Bell, and Nelson Cruz in quick succession. Brad Hand pitched a strange eighth, hitting a batter and giving up an RBI double, but getting out of the inning on just seven pitches. Seranthony Domínguez closed things out with an easy ninth.

On the offensive side, the Phillies remained mostly quiet after their three-run third, but they did score two insurance runs to help the bullpen hold the lead.

In the fourth, Matt Vierling continued his recent hot streak, doubling and coming around to score on an RBI groundout from Kyle Schwarber. Then, in the seventh, Darick Hall continued his recent hot streak, smacking a solo shot to right field. It was Hall's fourth homer and sixth extra-base hit in just eight big league games.

It was a solid victory for Philadelphia, and a much-needed win for a team that is about to begin a tough road trip. First they'll head to St. Louis for three games against Cardinals, after which they'll head to Toronto for a two-game set with the Blue Jays.

Zack Wheeler takes the mound tomorrow night against Adam Wainwright, in what should be an exciting pitching duel. First pitch is at 8:15 PM.

