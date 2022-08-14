Despite Phenomenal Nola Performance, Phillies Brought Down by deGrom

Skip to main content
Despite Phenomenal Nola Performance, Philadelphia Phillies Brought Down by deGrom

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Despite Phenomenal Nola Performance, Philadelphia Phillies Brought Down by deGrom

It was Aaron Nola vesus Jacob deGrom night in Queens as the New York Mets edged the Phillies 1-0.

Saturday night's game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets was strongly billed as a pitcher's duel, as two heavy weights in Aaron Nola and Jacob deGrom took the mound. 

The billing lived up to expectations. 

Combined, both pitchers gave up just one run while striking out 18. Nola threw 8.0 innings while deGrom was limited to just 6.0 as he works his way back from an injury that saw him miss most of the 2022 MLB season.

On almost any other night, Nola’s performance would have been enough. 8.0 innings of one run ball on 8 strikeouts against one of the best teams in the league is a statement. Unfortunately the toothless Philadelphia offense missing Kyle Schwarber, Jean Segura, and of course, Bryce Harper, just couldn't manufacture even a single run.

The Phillies were limited to only three hits on the evening. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

But that's baseball sometimes. 

In fact, if it weren't for a J.T. Realmuto error trying to catch a stealing Starling Marte in the first, then this game very well may have gone to extra innings. Again.

Instead, the weekend series was evened at one game apiece. The rubber match is slated for Sunday at 1:40 P.M. EST.

Zack Wheeler is scheduled to take the mound and will face Chris Bassitt who owns a 3.39 ERA this season. Winning a series against New York this late in the season with a hamstrung lineup would do wonders in boosting morale.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  3. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  4. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  5. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  6. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  7. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  8. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_18866227
Game Day

Despite Phenomenal Nola Performance, Phillies Brought Down by deGrom

By Kade Kistner19 seconds ago
USATSI_18573794
Opinions

Why Thomson Should Win NL Manager of the Year

By Lauren Amour17 hours ago
USATSI_16770441
Opinions

Could the Phillies Steal deGrom from the Mets this Offseason?

By Leo Morgenstern20 hours ago
USATSI_18860815
Opinions

Stott is the Phillies Leadoff Hitter of the Future

By Alex CarrAug 13, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
USATSI_18860843
Game Day

Phillies Youth Spark Victory, Overcome Scherzer and Mets

By Ben SilverAug 13, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
USATSI_18543538
Around MLB

Report: Padres' Star Tatis Jr. Suspended, Done for Season

By Lauren AmourAug 12, 2022 7:20 PM EDT
USATSI_18464949
News

Harper to Play for Team USA at WBC

By Ben SilverAug 12, 2022 5:26 PM EDT
USATSI_18772290
News

Report: Phillies' Schwarber to Avoid Injured List

By Lauren AmourAug 12, 2022 5:13 PM EDT