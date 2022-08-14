Despite Phenomenal Nola Performance, Phillies Brought Down by deGrom

Saturday night's game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets was strongly billed as a pitcher's duel, as two heavy weights in Aaron Nola and Jacob deGrom took the mound.

The billing lived up to expectations.

Combined, both pitchers gave up just one run while striking out 18. Nola threw 8.0 innings while deGrom was limited to just 6.0 as he works his way back from an injury that saw him miss most of the 2022 MLB season.

On almost any other night, Nola’s performance would have been enough. 8.0 innings of one run ball on 8 strikeouts against one of the best teams in the league is a statement. Unfortunately the toothless Philadelphia offense missing Kyle Schwarber, Jean Segura, and of course, Bryce Harper, just couldn't manufacture even a single run.

The Phillies were limited to only three hits on the evening.

But that's baseball sometimes.

In fact, if it weren't for a J.T. Realmuto error trying to catch a stealing Starling Marte in the first, then this game very well may have gone to extra innings. Again.

Instead, the weekend series was evened at one game apiece. The rubber match is slated for Sunday at 1:40 P.M. EST.

Zack Wheeler is scheduled to take the mound and will face Chris Bassitt who owns a 3.39 ERA this season. Winning a series against New York this late in the season with a hamstrung lineup would do wonders in boosting morale.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!