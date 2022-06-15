Stubbs' Walk-Off Homer Leads Philadelphia Phillies to Series Victory

Things were looking bleak for the Philadelphia Phillies through eight innings this afternoon.

Despite Pablo López—who's been stellar this year—getting scratched from his start due to a wrist injury, Miami Marlins' starter Daniel Castano was absolutely dealing.

The Phillies simply could not get anything going against him, even with a leadoff double from Garrett Stubbs in the third inning and a leadoff triple from Rhys Hoskins in the sixth. Overall, he held the Phillies to just five hits through 6.2 scoreless innings, walking two and striking out three.

Even better than Castano, though, was Kyle Gibson. In one of the most impressive outings during his time in Philadelphia, Gibby pitched eight innings, allowed seven hits, one run, walked none, and struck out six.

To the surprise of no one, the one run Gibson allowed came in the fifth inning off of the bat of Miguel Rojas. He ripped a solo shot down the left field line that bounced off the foul pole.

After allowing the leadoff batter to reach in the ninth, Gibson was lifted from the game and received a nice round of applause from the South Philadelphia crowd as he exited. Connor Brogdon came on in relief and tossed a scoreless inning. Brogdon was also helped out by Alec Bohm with this diving catch in foul territory.

The Marlins held onto that one-run lead all the way until the Phillies' last strike. After picking up the first out, Miami reliever Tanner Scott entered in the bottom of the ninth inning and allowed Bohm to reach on a single and walked pinch-hitter J.T. Realmuto.

Yairo Muñoz pinch-hit for Bryson Stott, and struck out on a foul tip. With two outs, Stubbs stepped to the plate and represented the Phillies' last hope. With a 2-2 count, Stubbs blasted the ball into the right field seats for a walk-off, three-run home run.

Following Tuesday night's bullpen implosion, the Phillies needed a win. Stubbs gifted them that, as well as a series win (their fourth straight) against their kryptonite, the Miami Marlins.

Philadelphia will now head to Washington to take on the Nationals for the first time this season for a five-game series. Zack Wheeler is scheduled to take the mound for the Phillies with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

