Philadelphia Phillies Dominate Marlins on Saturday, Take Series

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies cruised past the Miami Marlins on Saturday night as they made up ground in the NL wild card race.

After getting off to a floundering start of the their road trip in Toronto, the Philadelphia Phillies have got back on track against the Miami Marlins.

Saturday the Phillies made a statement defeating the Marlins 10-0. J.T. Realmuto, Rhys Hoskins, Didi Gregorius, and Kyle Schwarber all launched home runs on the evening.

Every starting position player for Philadelphia recorded a hit and the defense performed admirably as well.

Ranger Suarez made his return to the mound after dealing with injury. He was pulled after five scoreless innings in which he gave up just four hits. He was pulled early likely to limit his pitch count and the Phillies were leading 5-0 at the time. His exit was likely precautionary. 

The bullpen then went on to have another solid outing in which they allowed just one more hit throughout the course of the evening. 

The win on Saturday solidified the the series win and sets up the club for a sweep. Philadelphia now sits half a game behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL wild card race. 

Aaron Nola will take the mound on Sunday and will face Trevor Rogers. Nola's previous outing was less than ideal as he cruised through four innings then ran into trouble in the fifth.

He will look to right the ship.

