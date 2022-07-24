Phillies Drop Game, Series to Cubs in Extras

The second half of the 2022 Philadelphia Phillies season is beginning to look a lot like the second halves of 2021 and 2019.

Since the All-Star break ended the Phillies have scored but three runs against a Chicago Cubs' pitching staff ranked one of the worst in the National League. Even the vaunted Zack Wheeler couldn't outduel Marcus Stroman on Saturday evening.

The Cubs struck first in the top of the second when Nico Hoerner crushed a solo home run to left field. It was the only regulation offense they would score all night. For the remainder of the game, Wheeler was dominant.

He allowed just three hits and walked none, striking out six in the process. 106 pitches thrown on the night for the Phillies' ace was his highest total of the year, besides his seven shutout innings against St. Louis when he threw 108.



Even the bullpen continued Wheeler's strong performance through the ninth. Though Brad Hand loaded the bases in the eighth inning with a hit, a walk and a HBP, Brogdon escaped the jam before Seranthony Domínguez had his way with the Cubs lineup in the top of the ninth.

He struck out two and shut down the Cubs order 1-2-3, throwing just 11 pitches.

By that point the Phillies offense had slowly wakened. With just three hits on the night, Darrick Hall opened up the seventh inning with a double and was promptly driven in by the next hitter, J.T. Realmuto, continuing his hot streak.

A walk by Bryson Stott seemed to set the Phillies up for a big inning, but in typical fashion, Didi Gregorius struck out and Alec Bohm grounded into a double play. It wouldn't be his last mishap of the night.

Again in the eighth the Phillies threatened. Matt Vierling, pinch-hitting for Odúbel Herrera worked a 3-ball count before lacing a double into right field. Again the Phillies had a runner in scoring position to lead off the inning.

This time, however, would not be even as productive as the last. The top of the Phillies lineup — Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins and Nick Castellanos — were unable to bring Vierling home, going down quietly 1-2-3.

Another silent inning in the ninth from the Phillies offense meant extra innings and José Alvarado on the mound.

His inning began characteristically well, the way it has gone for him the past several months. He even managed to get Cubs manager David Ross ejected after striking out Patrick Wisdom to lead off the inning, a vital first out.

David Ross is ejected arguing balls and strikes in the 10th. © Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

But then Frank Schwindel drove in the 'zombie runner' following Hoerner's steal of third on a chopper to Bohm. The score was finally 2-1 in favor of the Cubs, although it wasn't an insurmountable lead given the extra innings rule.

But soon it would become one. Misplays by Bohm allowed Bote and Velasquez to reach base and drive in another three runs in the process. All of a sudden the score was out of hand. 5-1 was an overwhelming lead for a lifeless Phillies' offense.

Even Alvarado's exit couldn't halt the bleeding. Andrew Bellatti came in and surrendered another run before the inning was over.

A groundout by Bohm drove in the Phillies' 'zombie runner' in the 10th, but it was irrelevant. Vierling struck out as the next batter with the bases empty and the ballgame was over.

The Phillies squandered another opportunity and fell to within four games of .500, 49-45.

