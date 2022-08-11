Skip to main content
Philadelphia Phillies Drop Series Finale to Marlins, Snap Winning Streak

The Philadelphia Phillies' seven-game winning streak was snapped against the Miami Marlins on Thursday.

Thursday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins ended the same way it began: failing to score with the bases loaded and no outs.

Kyle Gibson allowed a lead-off, first-pitch triple to Joey Wendle, and then walked back-to-back batters to load the bases. Although it took 21 pitches, he was able to escape the inning without allowing a run.

Gibson wound up tossing six innings, allowing three runs to cross the plate (one being unearned) on six hits. He wasn't the sharpest, but he certainly kept the Phillies in a position to win.

For the Marlins, starter Edward Cabrera, a 24-year-old right-hander who debuted in 2021, was excellent. He held Philadelphia scoreless through 5.2 frames, surrendering just three hits, two walks, and fanning six batters.

The Miami bullpen picked up where he left off, combining for 3.1 scoreless innings, and although it got dicey at times, the Phillies ultimately had nothing to show for it. 

Brandon Marsh doubled in the eighth, followed by a Rhys Hoskins walk. Alec Bohm stepped to the plate with one out and two runners on. He was eventually called out on strikes on a pitch that was low and out of the zone. Home plate umpire Roberto Ortiz had been calling it a ball for most of the game, but decided it would be strike three on Bohm. 

Fast forward to the ninth, where Nick Castellanos and Bryson Stott worked back-to-back singles and Jean Segura drew a walk to load the bases with no outs, but Philadelphia failed to capitalize. Apparently, there wasn't enough magic left in the air from Wednesday night's comeback win.

Edmundo Sosa pinch-hit for Garrett Stubbs in the ninth. Stubbs' walk-off homer earlier in the season came off of Miami's Tanner Scott, who made things interesting in the ninth. It was a bit of a questionable move, but manager Rob Thomson decided to pinch-hit for him, and Sosa struck out swinging on a slider that would've been ball four.

Matt Vierling was next up, and he went down swinging for the second out. Brandon Marsh was the Phillies' last hope, but he grounded out to first, sealing this one for the Marlins. The Phillies lost 3-0, their first time being shutout since June 21 against the Texas Rangers. Their seven-game winning streak snapped, they are 62-49.

Kyle Schwarber exited Thursday's game early after drawing a walk, and Marsh came on as a pinch-runner. During his presser, Thomson said he has a mild strain in his right calf. He is day-to-day.

Philadelphia will face the New York Mets at Citi Field next. Ranger Suárez is scheduled to take the mound against Max Scherzer at 7:10 p.m.

