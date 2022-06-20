Philadelphia Phillies Drop Series Finale to Washington Nationals

Skip to main content
Phillies Drop Series Finale to Nationals

Phillies Drop Series Finale to Nationals

The Philadelphia Phillies were unable to complete the five-game sweep of the Washington Nationals.

© Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies were unable to complete the five-game sweep of the Washington Nationals.

The Philadelphia Phillies probably didn't perform up to your dad's standards on Father's Day. He likely texted you and asked what channel the Phillies were on as well, as the game was exclusively available on Peacock.

Zach Eflin took the mound for Philadelphia, and he struggled greatly. The right-hander only lasted two innings, allowed four runs on five hits, including a Juan Soto three-run shot to the second deck in the second inning.

Eflin was apparently limited to 50 pitches due to concerns surrounding his knee, so Manager Rob Thomson lifted him for Andrew Bellatti.

Bellatti went 1.1 innings and allowed the Nationals to tack on two more runs. In the fourth inning, the Phillies grabbed two runs back, thanks to an Alec Bohm RBI groundout and a Bryson Stott RBI single. The single broke an 0-for-23 hitless streak for Stott.

By the fourth inning, the Nationals held a 6-2 lead. Corey Knebel, in his new, lower-leverage role, wasn't any more effective than he was in the closer's role. He replaced Bellatti and allowed two more runs on two hits in 1.1 innings of work, including a towering two-run home run to former Phillie Maikel Franco (you knew that was coming.)

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Juan Soto celebrates with Maikel Franco after hitting a three-run home run.

Juan Soto celebrates with Maikel Franco after hitting a three-run home run.

In the fifth inning, the Phillies gained another run back on a throwing error that allowed Kyle Schwarber to score. Three runs was all Philadelphia would muster up, though.

Nick Nelson was brought in to finish out the fifth, and pitched the sixth and seventh innings. He allowed Washington's ninth and final run to score in his final inning of work. Michael Kelly, who was optioned after the game, was the only Phillies reliever to not allow a run.

For the Nationals, starter Jackson Tetreault, who entered the game with a 15.75 ERA, largely silenced the Phillies through seven innings of work. The Phillies lost 9-3, dropping the series finale, unable to complete the five-game sweep.

Philadelphia has a much-needed day off on Monday as they head to Texas to take on the Rangers for a two-game set beginning on Tuesday. Kyle Gibson is scheduled to pitch against his former team, while Martín Pérez is on the bump for the Rangers. Perez has been excellent this season, pitching to a 2.10 ERA, and tossed seven scoreless innings against Philadelphia back on May 4.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  3. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  4. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  5. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  6. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  7. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  8. "The Family Was More Nervous Than Him," Stott’s Relatives on Debut
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_18564525
Game Day

Philadelphia Phillies Drop Series Finale to Washington Nationals

By Lauren Amour18 minutes ago
USATSI_18564525
News

Philadelphia Phillies Eflin Exits Sunday Start Early

By Alex Carr23 hours ago
USATSI_18559851
Game Day

Phillies Win Again, Stay Hot in June

By Kade KistnerJun 19, 2022
USATSI_18435191
News

Zach Eflin Likely to Make Next Start Against Washington Nationals

By Lauren AmourJun 18, 2022
USATSI_18551997
Game Day

Philadelphia Phillies Sweep Nationals in Day-Night Doubleheader

By Leo MorgensternJun 18, 2022
USATSI_18499508
Opinions

This Plus-Defender Could Help Philadelphia Phillies Down the Stretch

By Lauren AmourJun 17, 2022
USATSI_10206207
News

Logan O'Hoppe Cracks MLB's Top 100 Prospects List

By Lauren AmourJun 17, 2022
USATSI_14174508
Prospects

Scott Kingery Blasts Solo Shot in Lehigh Valley Loss

By Alex CarrJun 17, 2022