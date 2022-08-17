Reds Walk-Off Phillies in Pitcher's Duel

After scoring 11 runs on 18 hits on Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies' bats were silenced by Cincinnati Reds' starter Nick Lodolo on Wednesday afternoon.

The 24-year-old lefty held Philadelphia scoreless across seven innings of work, striking out eight and walking two. The Phillies scattered five hits and left six runners on base over nine innings.

Ranger Suárez took the mound for Philadelphia, and he was just as impressive as Lodolo. The southpaw did not allow a run in seven innings, struck out eight batters, walked two, and surrendered just three hits.

As a pitcher's duel commenced, the game was tied at zero heading into the ninth inning. David Robertson pitched a scoreless eighth, who gave way to Seranthony Domínguez in the ninth.

Domínguez walked Albert Almora Jr. with one out in the bottom of the ninth, but picked up a strike out of Aristides Aquino for the second out. Needing just one out to send the game to extras, Domínguez suffered back-to-back singles by Alejo Lopez and Jose Barrero, allowing Almora Jr. to score.

The Reds won the series finale on a walk-off in the ninth inning, 1-0. It was an entirely winnable game for the Phillies, but they were simply unable to touch Lodolo, foiled in their attempt to complete the sweep.

Following an off day for Philadelphia on Thursday, the Phillies will take on a much more challenging opponent in the New York Mets for a four-game series at Citizens Bank Park. Aaron Nola will be on the hill against Chris Bassitt at 7:05 p.m.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!