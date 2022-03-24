Philadelphia Phillies Rained Out Against Pittsburgh Pirates, Finish in Tie

The Philadelphia Phillies took on the Pittsburgh Pirates in spring training action on Thursday at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fl.

Aaron Nola was on the bump for the Phillies in his second appearance of the spring. Nola looked sharp through the first, picking up a strikeout of leadoff hitter Daniel Vogelbach and completing a 1-2-3 inning.

However, the long ball continued to be a struggle for Nola, he allowed solo home runs in the following two frames, one to Yoshi Tsutsugo and the other to Greg Allen.

As the Pirates took a 2-0 lead, Rhys Hoskins answered for the Phillies in the fourth, launching a ball to center field for his first homer of the spring. This tied the game at two apiece as Jean Segura reached base earlier in the inning.

On in relief of Nola was towering right-hander James McArthur. He found himself in a bit of a jam in the bottom half of the inning. Just as it seemed McArthur would escape unscathed, he made a fielding mistake. McArthur was unable to cover first base in time to get Allen out, allowing a run to score. The Bucs went back on top, 3-2.

McArthur was lifted for 27-year-old Mike Adams, who picked up the final out to end the fourth inning.

Onto the fifth with the Phillies down one, an unlikely hero, Mickey Moniak, smashed a ball to dead center field to tie the game up once again.

All tied up, the game went go to the bottom of the fifth. Cam Bedrosian was now pitching for Philadelphia, and with two men on and only one out, he was able to strike out Tsutsugo and Roberto Perez to conclude the inning.

The sixth inning barely began before being called for rain. This one ended in a tie for the Phillies, their second of spring training.

The Phillies will take on the Yankees at home on Friday at 1:05pm, where Nick Castellanos is expected to make his spring debut. Tune in on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

