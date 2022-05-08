Philadelphia Phillies Split Mother's Day Doubleheader with New York Mets

Following Thursday night's embarrassing 8-7 loss, the Philadelphia Phillies were in desperate need of a win against the New York Mets on Mother's Day. Two consecutive days of rain caused cancellations of Friday's and Saturday's games, with Friday's game being made up as part of a doubleheader on Aug. 20, and Saturday's game rescheduled to Sunday.

Kyle Gibson took the mound for the Phillies in game one of the doubleheader, and continued his great start to the season. He pitched six innings, allowed two runs on six hits and struck out three.

For the Mets, Max Scherzer was on the hill, and despite striking out seven batters across six innings, he allowed three runs on a season-high 10 hits. The three runs surrendered by Mad Max were all the Phillies would need.

Bryce Harper got the scoring started for Philadelphia in the first inning, slugging a solo home run to right field and giving the Phillies an early lead. Harper was heard saying "I love you, Mom" into the camera following the homer.

In the 3rd inning, Kyle Schwarber and Alec Bohm picked up back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners for Harper. And Bryce delivered, driving in Schwarber with a RBI single to center field to make it 2-0.

The following inning, J.T. Realmuto and Jean Segura singled to put runners on first and second. Johan Camargo—playing first in place of Rhys Hoskins who sat out for the first game—singled, but poor base running continued to plague the Phillies. Realmuto was tagged out in a rundown between third base and home plate after a miscue from Segura.

Bryson Stott, called up from Triple-A on Saturday, was the next batter, and he drove the ball to left field to score Segura from second to make it 3-0. It was Stott's third career hit off of Scherzer in his young major league career. The Phillies went down fairly quietly the remainder of the game.

In the 6th inning, the Mets gained two runs back against Gibson. The first crossed the plate on a James McCann RBI groundout, and the second on a Francisco Lindor RBI double.

Gibson limited the damage to just two runs, but that would be it for him. Seranthony Domínguez came in for the 7th inning, and after walking the first two batters of the inning, he struck out the side.

José Alvarado pitched a clean 8th inning, picking up two strikeouts and a walk to keep it a 3-2 game. Then it was Corey Knebel's turn in the 9th, looking to redeem himself from Thursday night's disaster of an outing. And he did just that—hurling a 1-2-3 inning to secure a win for the Phillies in game one, and in turn, handed Scherzer his first loss since May 2021.

In game two, Cristopher Sánchez—the 27th man for the doubleheader—started for the Phillies. He promptly surrender a two-run home run to Pete Alonso which gave the Mets an early 2-0 lead in the first. The left-hander lasted just 2.1 innings, allowing a walk and striking out two in addition to the homer.

Chris Bassitt was on the bump for New York and surrendered his first run of the day to Segura, who blasted his 100th career home run into the right field seats in the 2nd inning to make it 2-1.

Nick Nelson followed Sánchez and pitched a clean 3rd and 4th innings before running into trouble in the 5th. Alonso hit his second home run of the game, a three-run shot, to make it 5-1 in favor of the Mets.

Andrew Bellatti was next in line to pitch. He entered the game in the 6th and allowed two hits and a run on a wild pitch that extended the Mets' lead to 6-1.

Bassitt was lifted after giving up a two-out double to Hoskins and walk to Segura in the sixth inning. He allowed one run on five hits, a walk, and struck out four. Chasen Shreve came on in relief and struck out Stott to end the Phillies' threat.

Connor Brogdon appeared in his first major league game since April 13 in the 7th, and despite allowing the Mets to load the bases, he escaped the inning without allowing a run to cross the plate. Still—it wasn't the most promising of outings from the young right-hander.

Needed five runs in the ensuing three frames, the Phillies were unable to muster even one run to shorten their deficit, the final score remaining 6-1.

The Phillies will now travel to Seattle to take on the Mariners for three games beginning on Monday. It's the first time the two teams have met since 2017. Ranger Suarez will start for Philadelphia against Seattle's Chris Flexen at 9:40 p.m. ET.

