Phillies Take on Braves, Look to Snap Losing Streak

It's not the way anyone expected the Philadelphia Phillies to come out of the All-Star break against a particularly weak Chicago Cubs team, but the Atlanta Braves have even further strengthened their hold upon the first wildcard spot.

The Phillies are now seven games back of a very solid Braves club who rank second in the National League in both runs scored and OPS. Their home run total leads all NL clubs and so does their SLG.

Atlanta's pitching staff is solid too, but not as much so as the Phillies who have a slightly lower overall ERA, though both sides have pitched a similar number of innings.

Nevertheless, even since Thomson took over at the club's head, the Braves bullpen has been elite even compared to a much improved Philadelphia 'pen. Since June 3, the Braves bullpen has an ERA of 2.82 to the Phillies' 3.51.

The difference maker will be the offense. The Phillies have scored just seven runs out of the All-Star break, that needs to change if they are to win an all-important second half series.

They'll have their work cut out for them though, the Braves are sending their best to the mound to face the middle of the Phillies' rotation.

Game One: Monday 7:05 - NBCSP, MLBN | Max Fried vs Ranger Suárez

Fried picked up his first All-Star nomination in 2022, sporting a dominant 2.64 ERA over nearly 120 innings. His K/BB of 4.95 suggests that his ERA is legit. Having allowed only six homers on the year, the Phillies must beat him with small ball.

Ranger Suarez takes on the Padres in San Diego. © Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Suárez came back from the injured list July 16 with one of his best starts of the year. Though he only pitched five innings, he looked like the Suárez of 2021, preventing a single run or walk. He struck out four and allowed just four hits, dropping his ERA to 4.07.

Game Two: Tuesday 7:05 - NBCSP | Spencer Strider vs Aaron Nola

The Braves send untested righty fire-baller, Spencer Strider, to the mound Tuesday. His fastball tops out at 102mph. Occasionally he'll mix in a changeup to his fastball/slider mix, but the Phillies should be able to eliminate his third offering. Strider doesn't normally go deep into games, so if the Phillies can get to him early, they'll see some of the deeper aspects of the Atlanta 'pen.

Spencer Strider delivers a pitch in Washington. © James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports

Nola is coming off his best start of the year, a tremendous bounce-back in Miami of 8.1 innings. Nola struck out 10 and walked only one. He'll be well rested by Tuesday, a boon for the veteran righty, who has a 2.86 ERA in 2022 with five or more days of rest.

Game Three: Wednesday 12:35 - NBCSP, MLBN | Charlie Morton vs TBA (Kyle Gibson)

A Phillie for four games in 2016, Morton reinvented himself after a torn hamstring ended his season that April. Since then he has an ERA of 3.45 in 149 starts. But 2022 may be the end of Morton's prime at age-38. His ERA has ballooned to 4.20 and in barely half as many innings as 2021 he's surrendered but one fewer home run. He also leads MLB in HBP.

Kyle Gibson returns to the dugout in Miami. © Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Phillies have yet to announce their Wednesday starter, but it will be Gibson's spot in the rotation. He's been two sides of a coin this year, either dominant or very hittable. Two of his July starts have resulted in early exits, allowing six runs both times. The other two were 7.0 and 6.1 innings respectively, Gibson allowed just one run between those two starts.

