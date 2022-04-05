Philadelphia Phillies Dispatch Pirates in Penultimate Game of Spring Training

The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 in what was the second-to-final game of MLB’s 2022 spring training.

The lineup looked similar to something that could be seen on Opening Day, absent second baseman Jean Segura, while Zach Eflin took the bump to start.

The scoring got started when new acquisition and MLB All-Star Nick Castellanos doubled on a hard-hit ball to center field to score catcher J.T. Realmuto for a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second, Mickey Moniak, who has made the team out of camp, got his first of two hits on the day, which scored Camargo. Schwarber got on base shortly after, and Realmuto hit a double, which sent Camargo and Moniak home to bring the score to 3-1.

Aside from Bryan Reynolds’ RBI, Eflin pitched a great 3.2 innings while striking out seven.

Other highlight plays included Stott’s incredible defensive play in shallow center to record the final out of the top of the sixth.

Following Stott’s play, reliever Brad Hand took the mound and pitched an efficient sixth inning. His presence in the bullpen and potential success will play a large role in determining the path the Phillies bullpen leads.

Finally, in the bottom of the seventh, Schwarber hit another moonshot home run to dead center to bring Philadelphia’s lead to 5-1, an advantage they would never relinquish.

Wednesday marks the final game of spring training for the Phillies. Ranger Suárez is slated to take the mound against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field at 12:35 pm.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!