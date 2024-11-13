4 Teams That Could Steal Versatile Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher Away in Free Agency
Philadelphia Phillies reliever Jeff Hoffman has turned himself into one of the best bullpen arms in the game over the last two seasons.
After some struggles earlier in his career with the Colorado Rockies and Cincinnati Reds, he found his groove with the Phillies. Over 122 appearances and 118.2 innings pitched, he recorded a 2.28 ERA with 158 strikeouts.
Hoffman earned his first All-Star nod in 2024, picking a great time to have the most dominant season of his career, right before he was set to hit free agency.
Some postseason struggles may have taken some of the shine off of him, but he should still receive a lucrative offer this winter. Where could that offer come from?
Here are four teams that could steal the versatile pitcher away from Philadelphia in free agency.
New York Yankees
As soon as free agency began, the Yankees were being connected to relief pitchers. Hoffman’s teammate, Carlos Estevez, has also been linked to the Bronx Bombers.
It is easy to see why, as a large chunk of their postseason bullpen is set to hit the market. Clay Holmes, Tommy Kahnle and Tim Hill are all free agents, leaving a potentially huge void to fill in the coming weeks and months.
Even if some of that trio is retained, this is a group that could use a little help. Given his experience working in different situations, whether it is middle relief or high-leverage late game, he could be a nice addition for Aaron Boone.
Detroit Tigers
There have been reports that some teams are showing interest in Hoffman to make him a starter once again. His willingness to move to the rotation will only make him more valuable.
That could make him valuable to a team such as the Tigers, who deployed “pitching chaos” in the second half of the season. Ace Tarik Skubal was the only pitcher who consistently took the ball as a starter with Keider Montero filling in as well.
The rest of the time, it was openers, bulk inning pitchers and bullpen games. Having someone with starting experience such as Hoffman makes him ideal for that kind of versatile role should A.J. Hinch have to turn to it again in 2025.
Baltimore Orioles
Whether it is as a starter or reliever, the Orioles need some help with their pitching staff this offseason. Their need could get even bigger if Corbin Burnes opts to leave in free agency, leaving them without an ace to anchor the staff.
Hoffman could be looked at as a potential starting option if Baltimore believes they have the tools to help his production as a reliever carry back over as a starter. But, this is a team that needs help out of the bullpen also, so the veteran free agent can fill either role.
The Craig Kimbrel experiment was a disaster and Hoffman’s former Philadelphia teammate, Seranthony Dominguez, wasn’t exactly lights out when given the late-game role with the Orioles.
Chicago Cubs
A complete overhaul of the bullpen was done during the 2024 season by the Cubs. Basically, the entire staff of relievers who were on the roster on Opening Day was gone before the campaign concluded in September.
Veteran Drew Smyly will not be back in 2025. They look to have a closer of the future with Porter Hodge. Tyson Miller and Keegan Thompson should be part of the plans in 2024 as well.
Bringing in an experienced option, such as Hoffman, would certainly help take pressure off of players who haven’t been relied upon yet regularly in their career late in games.