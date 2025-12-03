MLB Analyst Proposes Wild Phillies Roster Shuffle With Division Rival

The Philadelphia Phillies have continued to be listed as the primary suitor for MVP candidate designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, as most signs point toward a reunion coming to fruition before the end of the offseason.

Many reporters and MLB insiders continue to come out and express their belief that the Phillies are the most logical choice for the 32-year-old, with most agreeing that the team will extend itself further than most to retain their star slugger.

With that being said, the resolution being a return to red pinstripes for Schwarber is far from the only possible outcome.

His hometown Cincinnati Reds have been attempting to court him since midway through the 2025 season, when they pulled out all the stops to make him feel at home when they hosted the Phillies. Schwarber's former team, the Boston Red Sox, has also been described as a legitimate threat to poach him away from Philadelphia. He posted ridiculous numbers for them in 2021, and he aligns with their offseason plans of adding at least one high-level bat.

In recent days, however, a new potential suitor has begun to emerge across MLB channels, and it's one that will make Phillies fans cringe at just the thought of them landing Schwarber: NL East archrivals, the New York Mets.

While the Mets are still seen as being on the outside looking in at the Schwarber sweepstakes, owner Steve Cohen has never shied away from throwing around his wealth to improve the team.

If the Mets were to somehow steal Schwarber away from the City of Brotherly Love, MLB analyst Matt Gelb floated a possibility that would be pure chaos.

Proposed Idea Sees Phillies and Mets Swap Kyle Schwarber and Pete Alonso

Sep 25, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Mets first base Pete Alonso (20) gestures after hitting a double against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

On The Athletic insider Jayson Stark's podcast Starkville, Phillies reporter Matt Gelb joined the show to discuss the club's offseason outlook and introduced a downright wild scenario.

"I'm imagining a situation where [Schwarber goes to the Mets and] the Phillies then end up signing Pete Alonso, which would truly be the most hilarious response," Gelb said. "They end up trading, you know, DH types through free agency."

Even just thinking about the fallout of this thought becoming reality is hilarity-inducing. An All-Star swap between major rivals, especially considering the players that would be involved in this situation, is nearly impossible to fathom.

Unless Schwarber's market changes in a major way in the upcoming days and weeks, this idea will likely remain just that, an idea. However, the unpredictability of the MLB offseason never fails to disappoint, and more unexpected things have happened. As with all proposed moves drawn up in the early stages of free agency, all that can be done at this point is to wait and see.

