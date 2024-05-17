All-Star Explains Why Phillies’ Bryce Harper Is So Good At First Base
Bryce Harper had a hand in recruiting Whit Merrifield to sign a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies this offseason.
When the Phillies signed him, they were going to be without Brandon Marsh for most of spring training due to injury. Marsh was able to return for Opening Day, but they knew Merrifield could help them at other areas.
The nine-year veteran has logged time at every position except shortstop and catcher in his career. He’s played 15 games at first base.
That’s fewer than the 76 career games Harper has played there and he’s only been at first base since midway through last season.
Merrifield told Foul Territory earlier this week that Harper looks great at his new position.
“I'm not just saying that because he's my teammate he's really, really good over there,” he said.
Harper had played two games at first base in his career before the Phillies rolled the dice and moved him there midway through last season. At the time, Harper was still recovering from Tommy John surgery and couldn’t play in the outfield. Philadelphia also had a first base problem due to the season-ending injury to Rhys Hoskins.
So, some of it was necessity. But Harper took to the position. Merrifield can see it in the two months he’s played alongside him.
“He's been fielding the ball great,” the utilityman said. “He picks the ball extremely well for a guy that hasn't played a lot of first base. He's made some great athletic plays. He's such a good athlete that it was probably just going to happen because of how good of an athlete he is. But it looks like it comes pretty natural for him.”
His transition has been impressive. Last year in 36 games he was charged with just one error. This season with 38 games at first base he hasn’t been charged with an error.
But there is one thing Harper is still working on in Merrifield’s estimation, the one thing that may be a difference-maker for the Phillies down the line.
“I would say the one part of first base he's learning — which is difficult for anybody that's not a normal first baseman — is what balls to your right to go after and what balls you can let the second basemen take and get back to first,” he said. “That would be the only thing that he's really trying to work on. But he's so good over there it's fun to see.”