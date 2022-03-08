Apple TV+ to Host Friday Night Baseball Doubleheader

Toward the beginning of his presentation during Tuesday's Apple event, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that Apple TV+ will be exclusively broadcasting Friday night baseball games.

The broadcasts will feature two games, and pre- and post-game shows, which won't be broadcasted anywhere else outside of Apple TV+.

"We're really excited about this," said Cook. "This is going to be the best way to watch baseball on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and anywhere that Apple TV+ is available."

On top of the broadcast, Apple announced "MLB Big Inning," a live show which will pan around MLB showing highlights and live look-ins to different fixtures around the league.

Friday Night Baseball won't be exclusive to the United States, as it will also air in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned later on, according to Apple's press release.

Apple TV+ is Apple's streaming service which launched in Nov. 2019, with Friday Night Baseball being their first investment in the sports broadcasting game.

The broadcast schedule for Friday Night Baseball has yet to be released, Cook nor Apple have indicated when it will.

