Inside The Phillies

Are the Phillies Fading as the Mets are Making Their Move?

With a chance to put the New York Mets in double-digits out of first-place, Philadelphia instead gets swept at Citi Field, and the NL East Division race just got a little tighter

Ryan Boman

Aug 27, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) slides safely in to third base as Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) catches the throw after a hit by left fielder Brandon Nimmo (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Aug 27, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) slides safely in to third base as Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) catches the throw after a hit by left fielder Brandon Nimmo (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

Just a short time ago, it appeared as if the Philadelphia Phillies would win the National League East Division going away. They had timely hitting, solid pitching, anda lot of momentum on their side as they prepared to face the second-place New York Mets at Citi Field this week.

New York entered the series seven games back with approximately a month left to play. A Philly sweep would have likely driven them so far back that they wouldn't have time to recover. But in an abrupt reversal of the tide, the Mets took all three games at their home park - a place where Philadelphia has not played well recently. The Phils were outscored 25-8 in the series.

It was a stunning sweep, especially considering the Phillies had just had a dominant series against a good Seattle Mariners squad. But it also illuminated how quickly things can turn around in the game of baseball. Now four games back, the Mets are riding high and back in the hunt, as they now face the third-place Miami Marlins (62-71) in a four-game set at home.

Meanwhile, the Phillies will open up their own four-game series against the Braves. Although Atlanta is having a down year at 61-72 (4th in the NL East), they've always been a traditional rival for Philadelphia... and a team that can spoil the club's fortunes.

Phillies are Looking to put this Mets Series Behind Them

Rob Thomson watches from the dugout
Jul 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson (59) awaits the resumption of play during the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Despite the loss of ace Zack Wheeler to a season-ending injury and the team re-shuffling the roster a bit in response, the Phillies have remained confident that they are a World Series contender. That's what some veterans and the team's manager stressed following the Mets series: This was simply a stretch where they were outplayed for a few games, but they still hold a lead on the division.

“Who likes to lose? No one likes to lose,” NL MVP candidate Kyle Schwarber said, per MLB.com reporter Jared Greenspan. “But there’s nothing that can really faze us. We’ve been swept before this year. We bounced back. We’ve got to do the same thing. I’m not worried about it ... They beat us. Tip the cap. They beat us.”

Phillies manager Rob Thomson also stated that his veteran team won't be phased by the sweep. He considers more of a slight bump in the road, rather than the wheels falling off the car.

“It’s one series,” Thomson said. “I know it’s against the Mets. Admittedly, we need to play better. We will. We got a good club. That’s not gonna change.”

Published
Ryan Boman
RYAN BOMAN

Ryan K Boman is a freelance writer and the author of the 2023 book, Pop Music & Peanut Butter: A Collection of Essays Looking at Life with Love & Laughter. His previous work has appeared at MSN, Heavy, the Miami Herald, Screen Rant, FanSided, and Yardbarker.

Home/News