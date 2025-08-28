Are the Phillies Fading as the Mets are Making Their Move?
Just a short time ago, it appeared as if the Philadelphia Phillies would win the National League East Division going away. They had timely hitting, solid pitching, anda lot of momentum on their side as they prepared to face the second-place New York Mets at Citi Field this week.
New York entered the series seven games back with approximately a month left to play. A Philly sweep would have likely driven them so far back that they wouldn't have time to recover. But in an abrupt reversal of the tide, the Mets took all three games at their home park - a place where Philadelphia has not played well recently. The Phils were outscored 25-8 in the series.
It was a stunning sweep, especially considering the Phillies had just had a dominant series against a good Seattle Mariners squad. But it also illuminated how quickly things can turn around in the game of baseball. Now four games back, the Mets are riding high and back in the hunt, as they now face the third-place Miami Marlins (62-71) in a four-game set at home.
Meanwhile, the Phillies will open up their own four-game series against the Braves. Although Atlanta is having a down year at 61-72 (4th in the NL East), they've always been a traditional rival for Philadelphia... and a team that can spoil the club's fortunes.
Phillies are Looking to put this Mets Series Behind Them
Despite the loss of ace Zack Wheeler to a season-ending injury and the team re-shuffling the roster a bit in response, the Phillies have remained confident that they are a World Series contender. That's what some veterans and the team's manager stressed following the Mets series: This was simply a stretch where they were outplayed for a few games, but they still hold a lead on the division.
“Who likes to lose? No one likes to lose,” NL MVP candidate Kyle Schwarber said, per MLB.com reporter Jared Greenspan. “But there’s nothing that can really faze us. We’ve been swept before this year. We bounced back. We’ve got to do the same thing. I’m not worried about it ... They beat us. Tip the cap. They beat us.”
Phillies manager Rob Thomson also stated that his veteran team won't be phased by the sweep. He considers more of a slight bump in the road, rather than the wheels falling off the car.
“It’s one series,” Thomson said. “I know it’s against the Mets. Admittedly, we need to play better. We will. We got a good club. That’s not gonna change.”