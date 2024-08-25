Atlanta Braves Pitcher Reveals How to Slow Down Philadelphia Phillies Offense
The Philadelphia Phillies lost a tough 3-2 contest against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night and are now just five games ahead in the National League East.
Every team goes through a rough patch at some point, even the best teams in Major League Baseball. However, they've struggled more than ever before, and with October approaching, it's a major concern.
The Phillies haven't been great on either side of the baseball, but in recent games, their pitching staff has done the job. It's their lineup filled with superstar talent that hasn't.
There might be a reason for that.
Spencer Schwellenbach, a right-handed pitcher for the Braves, spoke about how he slowed down Philadelphia's offense.
“I kind of just tried to do what I did the last time with them,” Schwellenbach said, according to Matt Gelb of The Atheltic. “Same scouting report. Harper and Schwarber in the lineup this time around, but watching the last couple of games, they struggled with curveballs. … Later in the game that’s kind of what I leaned on.”
Gelb added that no team in baseball has seen fewer fastballs since the All-Star break than the Phillies.
A big problem: what can Philadelphia do to get going again and fix this issue? Skipper Rob Thomson said they need to slow down in the box. He also said they planned on hitting curveballs on the field before Friday's game.
“Just slow it down a little bit,” Thomson said. “Try not to do too much. Use the field. All those things I always talk about.”
Given that teams understand the scouting report for the Phillies, it might only get worse. With the better arms they'll face in the postseason with some guys throwing 100-plus MPH fastballs with elite breaking stuff, this could be why they don't win a World Series.
On the other hand, Philadelphia arguably has the best offense in the league when they're at their best. With all the veteran talent in the lineup, plenty of these guys have seen breaking balls for their entire careers at a high rate. They need to adjust.
A few months ago, it was easy to say that the Phillies should be trusted. Fast forward to the end of August, and it's tough to say the same thing.
However, only they can fix that. If they want to win a World Series, which they clearly do, they'll have to prove that on the field by playing better.