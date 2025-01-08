Bold Prediction Sees Phillies Winning World Series in Next Couple Years
The Philadelphia Phillies have consistently been one of the best teams in baseball in recent years.
Their regular season win total has increased in six consecutive 162-game campaigns. Unfortunately for them, that success has not carried into October, as they are still chasing that elusive World Series.
Their drought isn’t nearly as long as other franchises in baseball since the Phillies last took home the title in 2008 and have reached the World Series twice since; 2009 in a loss to the New York Yankees and in 2022 when they were defeated by the Houston Astros.
Over the last two postseasons, the team has seen their October stay get shorter and shorter.
In 2023, Philadelphia blew a 3-2 lead at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS. This past playoffs, they were defeated by the New York Mets in the NLDS in four games.
That has led to some questions being raised about whether the title window is closing on the current core.
With so many players on the wrong side of 30, a shake-up could certainly be on the horizon. But, a majority of these key players are locked in on long-term deals and will be what the team rides with for the foreseeable future.
Will it ever lead to getting back to the mountaintop and winning a ring?
Will Leitch of MLB.com certainly believes so.
In a recent piece, he made some bold predictions about who will be participating in the next 10 World Series matchups. In 2027, he has predicted the Phillies will win the championship, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in a rematch from 2008.
“This might feel like the last chance for the Phillies -- it will be the last year of Zack Wheeler’s contract -- but even if they don’t win that elusive World Series by 2027, they’ll still have every incentive to keep pushing well into the next decade. After all, Aaron Nola is signed through 2030, Bryce Harper through 2031 and Trea Turner through 2033. But this might be the last realistic time to do it with this core: [Bryce] Harper will turn 35 right before the 2027 World Series, and you wonder how fast Turner will still be as he reaches the back half of his own 30s. I want to believe Harper’s going to finally get a ring; this might be as far as I can push it,” the MLB expert wrote.
There is a lot of talent on this team; they didn’t win 95 games, the second most in the league, by accident this past season.
They should once again be among the contenders in the National League but will be facing stiff competition.
The NL East is going to be a beast to work through with the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves staking claims as contenders, and the Washington Nationals improving.
The 2024 World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers also have to be defeated.
Philadelphia knows who will make up a majority of their core by 2027. If their youngsters knocking on the door of the Major Leagues in their prospect pipeline pan out and a deal is swung for a younger impact player, such as Luis Robert Jr., they can certainly still be in the mix in two years, even with so many players in their mid-30s.