Proposed Philadelphia Phillies Blockbuster Trade Adds Star Outfielder to Lineup
After a disappointing early exit from the 2024 MLB playoffs, many people thought the Philadelphia Phillies would shake things up with their roster this offseason.
There have been some additions made, but nothing that would constitute a major shake-up, with the acquisition of left-handed starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo in a trade with the Miami Marlins being the most significant.
He bolster what was already a deep starting rotation, as that unit will be the strength of the team in 2025.
The only other additions made were relief pitcher Jordan Romano, who could secure a featured role with Carlos Estevez and Jeff Hoffman being free agents and unlikely to return.
In the field, the only addition made was outfielder Max Kepler, whom the team has penciled in as their starting left fielder despite never playing the position in the Major Leagues.
Given the World Series aspirations that the team has, some analysts and experts don’t believe enough has been done for them to keep pace in the National League with so many other contenders making big moves this offseason.
In their division, the New York Mets landed the crown jewel of the free agent class, signing outfielder Juan Soto. Starting pitcher Sean Manaea was re-signed as well, with Frankie Montas and Clay Holmes being added to the rotation.
The Los Angeles Dodgers signed starting pitcher Blake Snell, infielder Hyeseong Kim and outfielder Michael Conforto. Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez and relief pitcher Blake Treinen were both re-signed.
To keep pace, Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated has proposed a blockbuster trade for the Phillies to make with the Chicago White Sox that would bring star outfielder Luis Robert Jr. to the City of Brotherly Love.
“Robert may be injury-prone, but a five-tool player who is still only 27 is exactly the type of player worth betting on. He’s also a right-handed hitter and a true center fielder, filling the Phillies’ holes. The 2023 All-Star is due to make $15 million this year and has club options for $20 million in 2026 and ’27.”
What would it take for this deal to get completed?
Verducci has proposed center fielder Johan Rojas, right-handed pitching prospect Mick Abel and outfield prospect Griffin Burkholder heading back to the White Sox.
Abel is the No. 5 prospect in the Philadelphia system and the No. 2 pitcher. Burkholder is No. 7.
With an aging core, this is the exact kind of deal that the Phillies should be looking to make. Not only does Robert help them presently, but he can be a part of their core for years to come as he hasn’t even hit his prime yet.
There are risks, as he hasn’t been able to consistently stay healthy and his numbers weren’t great when he was on the field in 2024.
But being inserted into a lineup as deep as what Philadelphia has should enable him to bounce back. There won’t be pressure to carry the offense by himself as there was at times in Chicago as he can be a complementary piece instead of the star all eyes are on.