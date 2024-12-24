Boston Red Sox Predicted to Sign Underrated Philadelphia Phillies Relief Pitcher
After a quiet start to the offseason, things have really picked up of late for the Philadelphia Phillies.
Coming into the winter, the Phillies had the desire to make some changes after their loss in the National League Division Series against the New York Mets.
With needs in the bullpen, starting rotation, and outfield, Philadelphia addressed those needs in free agency and the trade market.
After a really strong regular season, it was disappointing to see the struggles of the bullpen in October. With one of the more talented units the franchise has put together in recent years, it figured to be a strength, not a weakness.
One of the top pitchers in the bullpen was Jeff Hoffman.
The veteran right-hander was able to make the All-Star team in 2024, as it was one of the best seasons of his career, however, he made some major issues in the playoffs and might not be coming back in 2025 as a result.
Recently, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report predicted that the underrated relief pitcher would be signing a three-year, $36 million deal with the Boston Red Sox.
He that, despite being an All-Star, Hoffman has become underrated.
“Jeff Hoffman was an All-Star this past year, so it's not as if he's some kind of mystery man. All the same, it's worth acknowledging just how terrific the righty has been over the last two seasons. We're talking a 2.28 ERA and a 33.4 strikeout percentage, figures that rank sixth and eighth among right-handed relievers. Hoffman is this good precisely because he has two pitches that hitters just can't hit. One is an upper-90s fastball against which hitters batted .198 in 2024. He also has a slider that has limited hitters to a .136 average over the last two seasons.”
The Red Sox adding Hoffman to their bullpen certainly makes sense for them.
They upgraded their starting rotation, so getting one of the best relief pitchers on the market would be another strong addition.
For the Phillies, Hoffman was really good during the regular season in 2024, so they should consider bringing him back.
While the team did add Jordan Romano in free agency, a successful team in October needs a plethora of arms in the bullpen.
Even though Hoffman might not have performed up to his standard in the playoffs, he is still one of the top relief pitchers available, and that is a need for Philadelphia.