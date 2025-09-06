Breaking Down Which Hitters Have Stepped Up for Phillies Down the Stretch
The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to finish off the season strong with a good final month of the season.
Despite recently suffering a significant blow with the season-ending injury to Zack Wheeler, the Phillies have been able to perform well despite their ace being out. The starting rotation of Philadelphia has a lot of talent, and while losing their ace is a big blow, it doesn't crush their chances of success.
Furthermore, with the rotation still being the driving force for the team, the decision to trade for closer Jhoan Duran has proven to be an excellent one for the franchise. The right-hander has been exactly what the team has been looking for in the ninth inning, and he will be a valuable weapon in the playoffs.
One concern for the team, despite having an NL MVP candidate, has been the offense. Kyle Schwarber has had an amazing campaign thus far and has carried a lot of the weight for the offense on his shoulders this season. However, one of the reasons why the team was eliminated from the playoffs last year was the lack of quality depth in their batting order.
Fortunately, the team has started to see some other players start to heat up a bit down the stretch. Finding length in the lineup, especially in the outfield, is important for this unit. They have been far too top-heavy in the past, but they might be changing that narrative.
Who Has Stepped Up?
During August, some of the depth pieces of the lineup have really performed well for Philadelphia. Brandon Marsh, Harrison Bader, and Bryson Stott were all able to total an OPS over .800 during the month, which is a significant thing for the lineup.
Especially in the outfield, offensive production for the team is going to be key. This was a unit that struggled in the postseason, and the addition of Max Kepler over the winter didn't fix their issues.
Now, the team very much appears to be using platoons in the outfield, even with Nick Castellanos. If the Phillies can get some their hitters other than the stars to perform well, this lineup could be dangerous in October.
However, with it being just one good month, that success will need to be sustained for the team to have confidence in the unit as a whole. Fortunately, August was a good indication that they might have a better offense than they did in 2024.