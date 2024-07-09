Inside The Phillies

Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber Officially Back for Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are getting their two superstars back in the mix after their stints on the injured list.

Brad Wakai

Apr 26, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) is congratulated by first baseman Bryce Harper (3) after hitting a home run against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Petco Park
Apr 26, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) is congratulated by first baseman Bryce Harper (3) after hitting a home run against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Petco Park / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Philadelphia Phillies got a much-needed off day on Monday following a frustrating series loss to their archrival Atlanta Braves over the weekend.

Manager Rob Thomson cited some fatigue as the reason why their level of play has faltered a bit, so not playing a game before their massive matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers starting on Tuesday was huge.

The Phillies will also receive a major boost by getting their superstars Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber back.

Per Matt Gelb of The Athletic, Philadelphia has activated the pair off the injured list and designated outfielder David Dahl for assignment and has optioned Kody Clemens back to Triple-A.

Harper and Schwarber were placed on the injured list at the same time when they left the same game with a strained hamstring and groin respectively. Despite the initial fear that these two would be out for an extended period of time, the Phillies received positive news immediately when these injuries were described as "mild."

Rumors started to circulate that they would be back before the All-Star break, and that has now been proven to be accurate.

July 9 was the first day they could be activated and both will be in the lineup facing the Dodgers in a pivotal matchup taking place at Citizens Bank Park.

Philadelphia will look much closer to the team they are expected to be at the end of the year now that Harper and Schwarber are in the lineup, giving everyone a preview of what could be a matchup in the playoffs.

Published
Brad Wakai

BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News