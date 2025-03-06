Inside The Phillies

Bryce Harper Eyeing Return to Outfield Could Become Gamechanger for Phillies

Changes could be coming for the Philadelphia Phillies in the coming offseason cycles with Bryce Harper stating he's willing to move back into the outfield.

Brad Wakai

Feb 28, 2025; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first base Bryce Harper (3) looks on in the dugout against the Boston Red Sox at BayCare Ballpark
Feb 28, 2025; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first base Bryce Harper (3) looks on in the dugout against the Boston Red Sox at BayCare Ballpark / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Some waves were made when Bryce Harper revealed to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic that he spoke with the Philadelphia Phillies brass about potentially moving back to the outfield.

"I talked to (the Phillies) this offseason about that, just in case a guy was available (at first) that we needed to have, needed to get. I'd be more than open to it if we had a guy like that, who was going to change our lineup or change the demeanor of our team," he told the insider.

This type of move was originally seen as a non-starter.

The Phillies have loved having Harper at first base since he transitioned there in 2023 coming off his Tommy John surgery recovery that prevented him from playing in the outfield.

He seamlessly took over for the injured Rhys Hoskins, becoming a Gold Glove finalist at the position this past season and looking like he could win one or multiple before his career is over.

That's why this report was so surprising.

Harper added even more color to the situation, telling Rosenthal he would make the move back to the grass for someone like New York Mets power hitter Pete Alonso.

"When Pete was on the block still, I kind of sat there and was like, 'Hey, why not?' When we talked about it, I kind of just reiterated to (the Phillies) and Scott (Boras) that I'm willing to move out there if it's going to help us. I love playing first base. It's been great. But if it's going to help us win, I'd go back out there," he said.

Alonso ended back up with the Mets, and Philadelphia never had interest in handing the slugger a contract this winter, but that's something to note going forward.

Not only can Alonso opt out again next offseason, but another high-profile name is set to hit the open market; Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Outfield has been a major talking point of the Phillies' roster for the past two years, and if Harper does make a move back to that position, potentially replacing Nick Castellanos when his contract expires, that could allow the front office to upgrade multiple areas by bringing in someone who can play first base.

It should also be noted that Kyle Schwarber has gotten some work at first this spring, perhaps another route Philadelphia could take if they are open to the position change of their superstar.

If Schwarber does play in the field more at first base, that would open up the designated hitter spot for others on the team and allow them to pursue another external option who could get reps there as well.

Now, it should be noted that nothing came of this conversation.

Even after Harper spoke with the team about his willingness to move if they were able to land a first base slugger, that didn't happen, and the superstar is expected to return to his post at first base.

But could this be something that changes how the Phillies operate in the offseason going forward?

Perhaps.

Philadelphia has been aggressive in the past, one of the reasons why this quiet winter felt so out of place. And with Harper's obsession to bring another World Series title to this city, all things could be on the table in the coming years.

