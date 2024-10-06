Bryce Harper Shares Frustration For Phillies 'Wasting' Zack Wheeler's Game 1 Gem
The Philadelphia Phillies enter Game 2 of the NLDS trailing 1-0.
That didn't seem remotely possible when Kyle Schwarber blasted a ball 425 feet to right center field as the first batter of the contest for the Phillies right after their ace Zack Wheeler struck out two of three batters in the first frame.
But, that was all the lineup could muster when it mattered, failing to capitalize on opportunities when there was traffic on the basepaths to give their pitching staff some breathing room.
Wheeler came out of the game in the seventh inning, having struck out nine batters and only giving up one hit.
Philadelphia saw things unravel in the eighth inning when their two best relievers all season long, Jeff Hoffman and Matt Strahm, gave up five runs that ultimately put things out of reach for this quiet offense, making everyone in Citizens Bank Park shake their heads on the way out of the stadium.
That was a game the Phillies couldn't lose.
Not only did they have their best pitcher on the mound to open the series, but the New York Mets were throwing Kodai Senga coming off injury and a bullpen unit that has been taxed during the past two weeks as they were chasing a spot in the playoffs.
Getting a win in Game 1 was imperative, especially with the chance to give their young starter Cristopher Sanchez a lead for Sunday's contest instead of it setting up to be a virtual do-or-die situation.
Wheeler did his job.
The offense didn't.
Bryce Harper knows that, and he offered some strong words about what they are feeling inside the clubhouse before they get set to try and even things up.
"Obviously, as an offense, we wasted that start. It's the same thing, man. Chasing balls in the dirt. We didn't work deep into counts like we should have. We have to understand what they're trying to do to us and flip the switch as an offense," he said per Matt Gelb of The Athletic.
This has been the same conversation since Philadelphia was eliminated in the NLCS last year.
They came into the season focused on being more disciplined at the plate and not chasing pitches in exact situations like this, but once again, the same conversation is coming up for this offense that is struggling to put up runs in important situations.
Harper and this offense might be frustrated, but it's on them to actually do the things they keep repeating as a talking point when it comes to having discipline and working the count.
That didn't occur in Game 1, and it could be the reason why this team experiences another disappointing end to their World Series journey.