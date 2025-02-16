Bryce Harper Takes Hard Stance About Where He'll Bat in Philadelphia Phillies Lineup
The Philadelphia Phillies, and more specifically manager Rob Thomson, are entering camp with an open mind when it comes to the batting order, something that has been pretty hard-set the last three years.
Despite the non-traditional approach at leadoff that Kyle Schwarber presents, it's hard to argue it hasn't worked with him putting up prolific power numbers and the offense being one of the best in baseball.
But that's also the other side of the argument.
Why not put the slugger in a position where his patented Schwar-Bombs result in more runs getting scored than just a solo shot?
Thomson seems open to making adjustments to the lineup this season, and that could result in Trea Turner being the new leadoff man to set the table for the other stars behind him in the lineup.
However, there was a little thought that Bryce Harper could be inserted into that role.
By leading off, that would guarantee him more at-bats over the course of the 162-game schedule, something that could produce greater results with one of the best hitters in baseball getting more opportunity to make an impact.
But, Harper apparently has no interest in that.
"Harper isn't interested in batting leadoff (he feels most comfortable in the No. 3 spot)," reported Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer.
That shouldn't surprise anyone.
Outside of the Phillies messing with the routine of their best player on gameday, they would also be putting themselves in the same position they're already facing by having Schwarber in the No. 1 spot; having nobody on base for Harper to drive in.
The superstar did make it known he's willing to do whatever it takes to help this team win.
"Obviously, I'm a three-hole hitter, and I have been, but whenever they've told me to hit two or four, I've done that in the past. I want to win. So I don't care what that takes," he said per Lochlahn Marsh of The Philadelphia Inquirer.
It will also be interesting to see how Thomson orders things behind whoever their new leadoff man will be.
Philadelphia has routinely altered left-handed and right-handed hitters in the order, putting Turner behind Schwarber followed by Harper, Alec Bohm or Nick Castellanos, then Bryson Sott, J.T. Realmuto, Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas.
With Turner up top, Thomson might have to group some like-hitting players together more than he's done in the past.
The Phillies are going to use Spring Training to figure out a combination that works best for them, and the expectation is Schwarber will be given a new place in the batting order with a new player batting leadoff, whoever that might be.
One thing seems to be certain, though.
It won't be Harper.