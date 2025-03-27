Bryce Harper's Wife Shares Adorable Photos of Their Kids Enjoying Spring Training
Spring training has come to a close for the Philadelphia Phillies with Opening Day approaching on Thursday afternoon and a division rival set against the Washington Nationals on the road.
For the Phillies, it's been a long winter after they were eliminated early in the playoffs despite their best regular season in a decade. The team has been chomping at the bit to get after it, and now they will get a chance to do just that.
However, just because the team is ready for the season to begin and the games to start counting does not mean they didn't also take their time savoring the spring and all the fun that comes with it.
For the face of the franchise Bryce Harper, it was his 15th spring training in his career and by the looks of it, he and his family enjoyed every moment.
Harper's wife Kayla shared some absolutely adorable photos on her Instagram page of Krew, Brooklyn, and Kamryn enjoying all that comes with this preseason period alongside their father:
From fishing to playing on the field and just hanging out in the clubhouse, these three kids are clearly living the dream.
Harper meanwhile is gearing up for his seventh season with the franchise after he signed a 13-year megadeal ahead of the 2019 season.
Philadelphia has been good to harper as all three children were born during his time in the City of Brotherly Love, Krew the oldest coming during the first season.
For as good as the city has been to him however, Harper has given it right back by living up to the huge contract and continuing to be a tremendous star both on the field and off.
Still trying to finish the push to bring a championship to the Phillies, perhaps this is the year Harper and the squad can finally get it done.