Phillies Fan Favorite Slugger Nearing Major Career Home Run Milestone
As the Philadelphia Phillies ready for the season to start, one of their top sluggers is on career milestone watch.
CBS Sports' Dayn Perry recently put together a list of players that are closest to reaching major landmarks in their career.
There are five players that are nearing 300 home runs and all of them could realistically hit it next season. The closest player to the mark is Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber.
Schwarber is currently at 284 homers, putting him just 16 away from the spot. If stays healthy, this is a lock for him to hit this year.
Bryce Harper hit 300 back in 2023 and he is the only other player on this roster to hit that mark. Only 162 players all-time have reached that number, so it is clearly an impressive feat.
Philadelphia added Schwarber out of free agency back in 2022. It has been a fantastic signing addition and now they must decide if they want to sign him to an even longer deal, as he deal runs out at the end of the year.
The 32-year-old slugger has become a fan favorite with his consistent display of home run power.
Over his three years with the Phillies, he has a .221/.344/.488 slash line with a 129 OPS+ and an average of 44 home runs. It is hard to ask a designated hitter for more.
He is an obvious liability in the field, but that just ins't is role anymore so it barely matters. He is one of the easiest decisions as he clearly deserves to be extended.
Philadelphia's championship window hasn't gotten noticeably larger in a while, but it is still very much open. It makes sense for the Phillies to remain invested in this core of players.
Bryce Harper and Trea Turner are around the same age as Schwarber and are both in town for a long time. They might as well keep them together and build the rest of the roster around them.
It helps that Schwarber hasn't shown any signs of slowing down, depending on how he responds to his disappointing spring. He hit career-high home run marks in 2022 and 2023. While he fell slightly behind pace there (he still hit 38), he pivoted by getting on-base more.
The lefty also set a record with 15 leadoff home runs last season, so the power is very much in a fine spot.
He is arguably going to be the second-best bat on the roster this season. Philadelphia should reward that with a contract.