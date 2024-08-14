Can Philadelphia Phillies Finally Get Back on Track Against Miami Marlins?
The Philadelphia Phillies are in major need of a win heading into their Wednesday night showdown with the Miami Marlins.
In the first game of the two-game series, the Phillies ended up falling to the Marlins by a final score of 5-0. It was just another disappointment amid the recent string of losses.
Over their last 20 games, Philadelphia has only mustered a 6-14 record. That is a long fall from their previous dominance.
Prior to the recent losing skid, the Phillies were viewed as an elite World Series contender. There is no question that they are still a contender, but there are many more questions and doubts about them.
Getting back to winning would answer those questions and silence all the doubters.
Looking at tonight's matchup, Philadelphia has to find a way to win.
They will be starting Tyler Phillips on the mound. The 26-year-old has been decent this season so far.
He has played in six games this season, starting in five of those appearances. Phillips has gone 4-1 to go along with a 4.83 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP, a 3.8 K/BB ratio, and 31.2 innings pitched.
On the other side of the diamond, Miami will give the starting nod to Edward Cabrera. Also 26 years old, Cabrera has not had quite the success that Phillips has had this year.
In the 12 starts that he has made in 2024, Cabrera has compiled a 5.20 ERA, a 1.43 WHIP, a 2.2 K/BB ratio, and 55.1 innings pitched.
Clearly, the pitching matchup suggests that fans could be in line for a very entertaining game. Both offenses should have opportunities to score runs.
Usually, the Phillies would feel very good about that situation. Unfortunately, the offense has been sputtering of late, as shown in their last outing, scoring zero runs against the Marlins.
Bryce Harper and his teammates have to figure out a way to get the offense going. They have looked tired and sluggish of late. With the stretch run of the season coming up, Philadelphia has to get back to firing on all cylinders.
A win tonight over Miami would be a nice starting point to getting back on track.
Make sure to tune in to see if the Phillies can pick up the much-needed win. The game will start at 6:40 p.m. EST.