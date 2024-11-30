'Costco Guy' Big Justice Beats Phillies Bryce Harper in HR Derby in Mr. Beast Video
On Saturday, YouTube sensation MrBeast released a video that saw famous people competing against professional athletes.
From Ronaldo to Noah Lyles to Bryce Harper, MrBeast had some of the top athletes in the world competing.
For the Philadelphia Phillies star, Harper had to compete against Big Justice, a young man who became famous with his father, AJ, after releasing the viral "Costco Guys" video on TikTok.
Big Justice and Harper played for $100,000. If Harper won, he would've been given $100,000 to donate to whatever charity he wanted.
If Big Justice won, he would've been given $100,000 for himself.
To make things fair, MrBeast made Harper hit home runs in a real stadium with MLB-level dimensions.
MrBeast, whose real name is James Donaldson, put up a Little League-sized fence for Big Justice.
Harper and Big Justice had 10 swings to determine the winner.
During his seventh swing, Harper hit a ball out of the stadium, to which MrBeast joked, "I think they need to make bigger stadiums for Bryce."
Harper ended his round with just four home runs, but it'd be fair to suggest he took it easy to have some fun.
During Big Justice's round, he used a metal bat and got off to a hot start, hitting two home runs in his first four swings.
Tied 4-4 with two swings remaining, he hit his fifth home run to win the challenge and take home the money.
Harper has been praised during his time with the Phillies for being a great teammate and member of the community.
During the video, it was clear that the multi-time MVP Award winner was happy to be involved, jumping up and down for Big Justice when he won.
It was all for fun and seemed like a great time for the kid, who said it was the best moment of his life and started crying at the end.
Surely, it was a special moment to share the field with an all-time great MLB player.