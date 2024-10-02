Disappointing Start Times Revealed for Philadelphia Phillies' Playoff Games
The Philadelphia Phillies still don't know who they're playing in the NLDS (either the New York Mets or Milwaukee Brewers), but at least they know when some of the games will start.
Official start times for Games 1 and 2 of the NLDS were released on Tuesday night, and Phillies fans probably won't be too pleased with either one.
First pitch for Game 1 is set for 4:08 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Citizens Bank Park. While manager Rob Thomson has yet to name Philadelphia's starting pitcher for the series opener, it will likely be team ace and NL Cy Young candidate Zack Wheeler, who went 16-7 with a 2.57 ERA and an NL-best 0.95 WHIP in 200 innings this year.
Game 2 will also start at 4:08 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6, at Citizens Bank Park. Former All-Star Aaron Nola will likely get the call for the Phillies after going 14-8 with a 3.57 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP in 199 1/3 innings this season.
Neither game is slated for primetime, which is disappointing for Philadelphia fans. The late afternoon start time is also a bit awkward, especially since many sports fans will be consumed by CFB Week 6 games on Saturday and NFL Week 5 action on Sunday.
Fortunately, the Philadelphia Eagles are off this week, so fans won't be forced to choose between the two teams. The 2-2 Eagles return to the gridiron next Sunday with a Week 6 home matchup against Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns.
With the Phillies playing on both Saturday and Sunday afternoons, their fans will need to schedule their weekends accordingly. If Philadelphia wins either game, there will be plenty of time to celebrate in the evening.
If the Phillies lose both games, however, Monday morning is going to be rough.