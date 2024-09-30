Rob Thomson Continues to Mull Phillies Starting Rotation Options Ahead of NLDS
There is a lot of time off for the Philadelphia Phillies prior to the National League Division Series getting underway on Saturday.
They have a plan on how to stay sharp, but the bye also gives everyone a chance to sit back and think about things.
For manager Rob Thomson, that largely centers around how he is going to deploy his starting pitching unit to maximize results in the early stages of the NLDS.
Zack Wheeler is going to get the ball in Game 1, but there is some real thought to throwing Cristopher Sanchez in the second home game because his splits are so much better at Citizens Bank Park than when he pitches on the road. That would push Aaron Nola to Game 3 if the Phillies opt to go that route.
Sanchez has a 2.21 ERA across his 17 starts at home. When on the road, his ERA balloons to 5.02 in 14 outings. On the other hand, Nola's ERA is 3.29 at home and 3.87 on the road, giving a ton of credence to the thought that Philadelphia might throw their left-hander in Game 2 and start the veteran ace on the road in Game 3.
Thomson is still weighing things, something that is dependent upon who they actually will face.
If the Phillies play either the Arizona Diamondbacks or New York Mets, that could change things to Nola starting Game 2 because those teams are second and fifth in OPS when facing lefties.
"It's more about opponent than home and road. But there is some conversation in there about the home/road stuff," Thomson said per Matt Gelb of The Athletic.
That's not the only thing the skipper is thinking about when it comes to that decision, though.
"But, also, how do other people feel? If Sanchy starts at home, how does that affect Nola? How does that affect the rest of the clubhouse? That they know that this big-time guy isn't going Game 2? So there's a lot of things that have to go into it," he also said to Gelb.
If starting Sanchez in Game 2 at home gives this team the best chance to win, then that's all that should matter to everyone inside the clubhouse.
By the time the calendar flips to August, that's all anyone should care about.
Thomson did add he doesn't think Nola would be affected negatively if he wasn't the Game 2 starter, but there are clearly things the manager is weighing when it comes to making this decision.
There is still plenty of time for him to think about these options, something that likely will be decided on who actually comes out of the Wild Card round.