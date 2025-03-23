Do Phillies Have the Best Starting Rotation in the National League?
As spring training winds down, the Philadelphia Phillies are finalizing their rotation ahead of the season opener on the road against the Washington Nationals and ace MacKenzie Gore.
The Phillies will send out their own ace, Zach Wheeler, followed by Jesus Lazardo and Aaron Nola. Christoper Sanchez will pitch fourth, with 2024 All-Star Ranger Suarez rounding out the rotation.
The Phillies plan to utilize a four-man rotation during the first week take advantage of the off days and to accommodate Suarez, who is returning from back issues.
Every team seems to be affected by the Los Angeles Dodgers' offseason, but the Phillies' starting rotation can compete with any team.
This spring, the Phillies' pitching staff ranks 18th in Major League Baseball in ERA (5.08), 16th in WHIP (1.45), 17th in walks allowed (118), and 12th in batting average against.
Zach Wheeler
Wheeler, 34, is looking to replicate a career season after finishing as a runner-up for the Cy Young Award last year. He aims to lead the Phillies back to the playoffs and a potential World Series. However, he has faced ups and downs this spring, allowing nine earned runs on 15 hits over 14 innings. Despite these struggles, fans remain hopeful that Wheeler will be ready for the opener on Thursday.
Jesus Lazardo
Lazardo may be given the start for Game 2 instead of Nola, as the Phillies navigate having three left-handers in their rotation. Starting the second game splits Wheeler and Nola, who are similar pitching right-handers. While his spring performance hasn't been stellar — with an ERA over nine — he has struck out 16 batters and walked just three in 12.1 innings, indicating that he is not showing his best during spring training.
Aaron Nola
Nola, 31, would be the ace on many teams, underscoring the strength of the Phillies' rotation. This spring, he has demonstrated readiness for the season, allowing just two earned runs on five hits over 9.2 innings while striking out 13. Opponents are batting just .182 against him.
Christopher Sanchez
Sanchez, the 28-year-old left-hander, is entering his second full season as a starter and is seen by many as a breakout candidate. He has increased his fastball velocity and added a cutter to his repertoire. In his last outing against the Pittsburgh Pirates, he consistently reached 96 mph with his sinker while mixing in a changeup 31.1% of the time, showcasing impressive PitchStuff+ ratings with his pitches.
Ranger Suarez
Suarez has dealt with recurring back issues this spring but has begun throwing again. As the Phillies move to a four-man rotation initially, they anticipate Suarez returning to action by April 6 when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers. Last season, he was one of the league's top pitchers, earning an All-Star selection, making his presence in the rotation invaluable.
If Suarez isn't ready, Taijuan Walker is poised to step in.
It's not too early to start considering matchups for the upcoming season. The race in the NL East is expected to be competitive, particularly between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves. This is where having depth in the pitching rotation can be extremely valuable for the Phillies. By moving Nola to the third spot in the rotation, he will be scheduled to pitch on April 4th, in game one against the Dodgers.
The season is a marathon, not a sprint, but it’s clear that for the Phillies, the goal in 2025 is the World Series or nothing. There will be ups and downs, but having a proven pitcher on the mound every night gives the Phillies an advantage over most teams. Combining this staff with the potent lineup that the Phillies have, and it is World Series or bust.