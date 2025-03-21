Phillies Star Offseason Acquisition Surpasses Established Ace in Rotation Order

Rob Thomson said on TV broadcast this is likely rotation order to open season.



Zack Wheeler @ Nationals 3/27

Jesús Luzardo @ Nationals 3/29

Aaron Nola @ Nationals 3/30



Cristopher Sánchez vs. Rockies 3/31 (HO)

Zack Wheeler vs. Rockies 4/2



Fifth starter will go on April 3.