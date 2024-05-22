Elite Closer Seen as Potential Philadelphia Phillies Trade Target
The Philadelphia Phillies are in the midst of a truly special season.
They're currently 21 games above .500 and hold the best record in Major League Baseball. There is a lot of similarities between this team and the 2011 team who won a franchise-record 102 games.
However, the Phillies and their fans are hoping this year plays out much different than what occurred in 2011.
Despite finishing with the best record in the league, they were eliminated in heartbreaking fashion by the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Division Series in Game 5.
Philadelphia wants to avoid that fate this season.
To do so, Dave Dombrowski and his front office will look to make roster upgrades around the trade deadline to limit the few amount of holes that is present on this team.
Arms are always going to be a premium, and the Phillies know all too well that their relief unit can get a bit shaky in the playoffs. That feels like the obvious area they'll look to add, and Tim Kelly of Phillies Nation thinks they should target Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley.
"Still, if you're looking to put the cherry on top of what’s already a very talented bullpen, Helsley could be that guy. He's a closer that can reach triple digits and has just a 1.63 ERA since the start of the 2022 season," he writes.
Like he says, the right-hander is a flamethrower, something that fits in with Philadelphia's philosophy about the type of pitcher they want coming out of their bullpen.
Right now, St. Louis seems like potential sell candidates after sitting with a 22-26 record entering Tuesday that puts them six games out of their division's lead, but only 1.5 out of the final Wild Card spot.
The Cardinals aren't normally a team who sells, evident by them standing pat last year despite not being in the playoff picture. Maybe that changes this season if they aren't in the mix around the deadline.
If that's the case, then Helsley should certainly be someone the Phillies target.
Jose Alvarado has seemingly been thrust into the closer role and has excelled, converting all 10 of his save opportunities this year. But that doesn't mean they don't need another weapon to call upon out of the bullpen.
Seranthony Dominguez continues to be shaky, Orion Kerkering is still finding his way after his few appearances in 2023, and Yunior Marte is on the injured list.
Helsley would be a great addition considering he would be under contract through 2025.