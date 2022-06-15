FOCO Releases Phillies “Smash the Bell” Bobblehead Collection

Prior to the start of the season the Philadelphia Phillies released a hype video centered around their 2022 slogan, “Smash The Bell.” What has been a rollercoaster of a season so far (and we’re not even to the halfway mark yet) the Phillies have now found their mojo and have been on an absolute tear over the last few weeks. They are now finally, Smashing the Bell, and their competition.

FOCO just released a collection of five bobbleheads that includes Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins, Nick Castellanos, J.T. Realmuto, and of course Bryce Harper. Each player stands in an action pose atop a thematic Philadelphia base.

Philadelphia Phillies Bobbleheads from FOCO

They are repping different Phillies jerseys to cover all the uniforms they will be wearing over the course of the 2022 MLB season. The Smash the Bell logo is shown in front while Philadelphia City Hall is depicted in the background.

Each bobblehead will stand at eight inches tall and are handcrafted and hand painted. They will retail at $70 and be numbered out of 322 individually-numbered units. You can buy one or the whole collection here!

