FOCO's Father's Day Gift Guide for Phillies Fans

Father's Day is just around the corner on June 19, and if you're like most of us here at Inside the Phillies, you're still scrambling to find the perfect gift for dad.

Luckily, FOCO USA has a very cool line of Phillies dad-wear that is perfect for laying around the house or grilling outside while making some remark like "it sure is a hot one today, huh?" You know what I'm talking about.

While dad may be lucky getting some new Phillies gear, you too can catch a break. By using Inside the Phillies' unique FOCO code you can get 15% of your entire order of in stock items. Hey, maybe put something in the cart for yourself too since you're getting a discount.

That discount code is: PHILS15

Just use that when you check out. Alright, here are our top choices for Father's Day!

We have to start where it all began. Remember those big home run hats that the Phillies would rally around in 2021? Here is the updated version which takes on a more tropical look.

It can be purchased right here for $40!

Nothing says "dad" like a big oversized robe with some nice Phillies embroidery on it. It is also reversible and feels great when sinking into that 20-year-old recliner that still "works like a charm."

You can buy the reversible Phillies robe here for $60.

If your father is anything like mine, then it is an absolute chore to get him to take off the slides when heading out into public. If they're going to do it, at least let them do it with some style.

The Phillies slides are actually very cool and comfortable as they have gel insoles. Perfect for walking around the house or at the local Olive Garden for the Never-Ending Soup, Salad, and Breadsticks deal.

Grab dad some Phillies slides by purchasing them here for $33.

Alright, dad will definitely look cool in this button up. Even I would look cool in this shirt and that is saying something. Phillies and Phlamingos? Let's go.

Snag this shirt for $70 for dad here. Even this one is in my cart.

Maybe the Phlamingos are a bit much for dad and instead would prefer to look like John Goodman in The Big Lebowski. No problem, FOCO thought of this exact scenario and created a contingency plan.

Allow me to introduce the Phillies bowling stripe button up.

For just $60, dad can walk around the local Wegman's and talk about his glory days at the alley. Purchase it here.

Last, but certainly not least, are these Phillies Americana board shorts. Perfect for laying by the pool, cutting grass, grilling out, or doing whatever else it is dads do.

You can snag a pair for the old man right here for $50.

All of these are great options to help make that special dad in your life happy on his day. Remember to use the code PHILS15 at checkout for an additional 15% off your entire order of in-stock items!

