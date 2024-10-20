Former First Round Pick Floated As Possible Philadelphia Phillies Trade Target
The Philadelphia Phillies have a lot of things to figure out this offseason.
Not only do they have to find an answer to the questions about why they continue to be undisciplined at the plate when it matters most, but also if this team needs to be reshaped based on how it's currently constructed.
If it were up to the fanbase, that would absolutely take place this winter, but based on the current contracts in place, it's going to be hard to overhaul everything.
That doesn't mean nothing can be done.
The Phillies can get creative, perhaps trading some of their current young Major Leaguers away to bring in some other types of players at areas of need like in the outfield.
One player who could be of interest is Taylor Ward.
Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors highlighted him as a potential trade candidate this offseason as the Los Angeles Angels look to reshape thing in the wake of Shohei Ohtani departing last winter, and he mentioned Philadelphia as a potential landing spot based on their need for corner outfielders.
"Pittsburgh and Kansas City could renew their interest ... The Reds, Phillies, Braves, Blue Jays and Padres are other teams that could look for corner outfield help this winter," he writes.
Ward would be an interesting addition.
Presumably that would move Brandon Marsh to center field with Ward taking over in left, pushing Johan Rojas into a platoon role unless he is part of the package to the Angels.
Ward, a former first round pick, has been a reliable batter since becoming a full-time player.
He's coming off one of the best seasons of his career where he slashed .246/.323/.426 with 25 homers and 75 RBI in a lineup that didn't have a whole lot of production outside of him.
At 30 years old and under club control through the 2026 season, he would be a great addition to an outfield group that struggled to produce at a consistent rate throughout the campaign and during the playoffs.
The Phillies have also worked out deals with Los Angeles in the past, bringing in Marsh and adding Carlos Estevez at the deadline this past year.
Keep an eye on Ward being someone who gets mentioned more when the offseason gets underway.