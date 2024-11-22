Former MVP Becomes Natural Phillies Target if They Whiff on Juan Soto
Outfield should still be the top priority of the Philadelphia Phillies this offseason.
After attempting to win a World Series title with the group of Nick Castellanos, Johan Rojas and Brandon Marsh as their everyday guys, it became clear that group wasn't good enough to accomplish those goals.
Naturally, with Juan Soto hitting the open market, he has become the pipedream for the entire fanbase.
It's hard to blame fans for wanting to see the phenom come to the Phillies since, not only is he one of the best players in the game, but he also is close friends with Bryce Harper and Trea Turner from their time together with the Washington Nationals.
Philadelphia has reportedly set a meeting with Soto, a good sign they are doing what it takes to at least give the superstar something to think about when it comes to his decision.
However, the sentiment around Major League Baseball is that he will remain in the Big Apple, whether that is with the New York Yankees or he goes across town to the New York Mets.
If that's the case, then there is an obvious pivot the Phillies can make.
The Chicago Cubs have reportedly made Cody Bellinger available for trade this winter after he opted into his $27.5 million player option.
That's a surprising move considering they are looking to become contenders in 2025 after missing out on the playoffs every year since 2020, but with other holes on their roster, it seems like they are looking to get back a return by shipping out the former MVP.
Bellinger would make a lot of sense for Philadelphia.
Not only is he a premier defender in the outfield, having the ability to play in center and at both corners, but he also would be a huge upgrade on offense compared to what they have had the past few seasons.
The slugger might no longer be the MVP-type of player he was during his early days with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he's resurrected his career with the Cubs to the tune of a .286/.340/.475 slash line and 125 OPS+.
His strikeout rate has also been under 16% in Chicago, giving the Phillies someone who has consistently good at-bats, while also having the ability to leave the yard.
Bellinger has totaled 44 homers during his two years with the Cubs, a number that would certainly increase in the hitter-friendly confines of Citizens Bank Park.
He wouldn't be the same awe-inspiring addition that Soto would be, but depending on what the asking price is for Bellinger, the former MVP wouldn't be a bad consolidation prize.